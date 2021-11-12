Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across Dundee, PART 2

By First Class team
November 12 2021, 5.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Welcome to First Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Courier on Saturday November 13.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being published?

For a full guide to all of the featured schools, visit our First Class 2021 guide.

 

St Francis RC Primary 1A
St Francis RC Primary 1P 
St Francis RC Primary 1B 
Camperdown Primary 1B 
Camperdown Primary 1A
St Andrew’s Primary 1C
St Andrew’s Primary 1B 
St Andrew’s Primary 1R 
High School of Dundee L1P 
High School of Dundee L1J 
Claypotts Primary 1A 
Claypotts Primary 1B
Rowantree Primary 1A
Rowantree Primary 1B
Ancrum Road Primary 
Craigowl Primary 1A 
Craigowl Primary 1B 
St Pius RC Primary 
Ardler Primary 
St Ninian’s RC Primary 
Longhaugh Primary 1A 
Longhaugh Primary 1B 
Tayview Primary
St Fergus Primary
Eastern Primary 1B 
Eastern Primary 1A 
Clepington Primary 1B 
Clepington Primary 1A 
Clepington Primary 1/2 
Fintry Primary 1A 
Fintry Primary 1B 
Barnhill Primary 1A 
Barnhill Primary 1B 
Sidlaw View Primary 
Glebelands Primary 1B 
Glebelands Primary 1A 
St Peter and Paul’s Primary 1A 
St Peter and Paul’s Primary 1B 
Victoria Park Primary 
Kingspark Primary 
First Class 2021: Celebrating this year's P1 school pupils