Here’s when Santa’s sleigh will visit a Dundee street near you

Christmas is coming!

And one of the highlights in Dundee is the Round Table’s annual Santa cavalcade round the streets of the city.

Children love seeing him in his traditional sleigh, waving as he passes by.

And they can put a penny in the collectors’ buckets to help raise cash for Dundee charity Pamis, which works with people with profound learning difficulties.

A Just Giving page will also go online next week.

We have the dates and routes of this year’s sleigh ride.

However, individual streets are subject to change so most won’t be announced until nearer the time – so keep an eye on Dundee Round Table’s Facebook page for further details.

Dates and times of Santa’s sleigh, Dundee

The Santa sleigh starts next Saturday as part of the Dundee West End Christmas fortnight.

Here are the dates and times arranged so far:

December 11 from 6.30pm: Sleigh will leave Clovis Duveau Drive and travel round Glamis Road, Blackness Road, Elliot Road, Pentland Crescent, Forest Park Road and Magdalen Yard Road.

December 15, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Tour round the streets of Ardler.

December 16, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Liff, including the new housing estates between Liff and the Swallow roundabout.

December 18, 6.30 to 7pm: Tour of Elmwood, including Glamis Drive, Elmwood Street and Elmwood Road.

December 19, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Gowrie Park.

December 22, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Newtyle.