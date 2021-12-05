Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Here’s when Santa’s sleigh will visit a Dundee street near you

By Claire Warrender
December 5 2021, 8.20am
Santa could visit a street near you.

Christmas is coming!

And one of the highlights in Dundee is the Round Table’s annual Santa cavalcade round the streets of the city.

Children love seeing him in his traditional sleigh, waving as he passes by.

Santa's sleigh is coming to the streets of Dundee.
Santa’s sleigh is coming to the streets of Dundee.

And they can put a penny in the collectors’ buckets to help raise cash for Dundee charity Pamis, which works with people with profound learning difficulties.

A Just Giving page will also go online next week.

We have the dates and routes of this year’s sleigh ride.

However, individual streets are subject to change so most won’t be announced until nearer the time – so keep an eye on Dundee Round Table’s Facebook page for further details.

Dates and times of Santa’s sleigh, Dundee

The Santa sleigh starts next Saturday as part of the Dundee West End Christmas fortnight.

Here are the dates and times arranged so far:

December 11 from 6.30pm: Sleigh will leave Clovis Duveau Drive and travel round Glamis Road, Blackness Road, Elliot Road, Pentland Crescent, Forest Park Road and Magdalen Yard Road.

December 15, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Tour round the streets of Ardler.

December 16, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Liff, including the new housing estates between Liff and the Swallow roundabout.

December 18, 6.30 to 7pm: Tour of Elmwood, including Glamis Drive, Elmwood Street and Elmwood Road.

December 19, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Gowrie Park.

December 22, 6.30 to 7.30pm: Newtyle.