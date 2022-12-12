How Nikolay Todorov made himself a key part of James McPake’s Dunfermline side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nikolay Todorov had to be patient at the start of the season but has gone on to be a crucial part of their success so far.

Dunfermline Athletic sit five points clear at the top of League One with just one defeat.

On Friday the Pars booked their place in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Todorov has netted eight times so far this season – making him the club’s current top goalscorer.

It is not just the number of goals but the number of important goals the Bulgarian has scored that stands out.

Made to wait

Todorov started the season as the fourth-choice of the “four No 9s” manager James McPake inherited.

This was down to the new manager familiarising himself with his squad, rather than a slight on the striker.

With few wide players at the time, the Pars boss sought a solution for his lopsided squad.

He started the season with a front three of Wighton, Lewis McCann and Kevin O’Hara.

Todorov had to make do with substitute appearances in the Premier Sports Cup.

That didn’t stop him from putting the gloss on a professional performance at home to Buckie Thistle.

Evolution

It was a similar start to the league campaign but Todorov got his manager’s attention with a winner off the bench versus a stuffy Montrose.

Todorov scores versus Montrose:

The 26-year-old started on the bench again the following week and was then given his first start versus Airdrie.

Although credited with the goal on certain websites, he was the target when Josh Edwards’ long throw was headed in by Diamonds defender Callum Fordyce.

By this point the Pars were playing with a front two – although McPake has repeatedly tweaked his side to exploit the weaknesses of opponents or to suit the payers he has.

Greater flexibility has been provided by the additions of the likes of Sam Fisher, Chris Mochrie and Kane Ritchie-Hosler.

Productive run

In his next three matches, Todorov went on to score in the win at Queen of the South, he then won the penalty in the draw versus Falkirkk and scored in the home draw with Peterhead.

Todorov wins a penalty versus Falkirk:

He has dropped to the bench a few times since and has added goals in the league versus Kelty Hearts and their most recent League One match – a 1-1 draw with Queens.

According to Transfermarkt, Todorov has played 1,215 minutes this season.

That’s 0.59 goals per 90 minutes, better than the equivalent of a goal every other game.

Important goals

Other than that brace versus Buckie, Todorov’s goals have all been crucial.

The header off the bench versus Montrose was the winner.

A few weeks later he put his side 1-0 up versus Queen of the South in a 2-0 win.

Todorov opens the scoring versus Queens:

Also in the league, he put his side 2-0 up at home to Peterhead late on – even if they conspired to throw away two points that day.

Todorov then scored the opener in the 2-1 win over Kelty and rescued a point against Queens at the start of this month.

Todorov’s equaliser:

In the SPFL Trust Trophy he scored the second Pars goal in a 2-1 versus Celtic B.

The continued absence of O’Hara and McCann has meant less competition.

But Todorov, along with Wighton, has ensured that those two will have to fight to regain their places.