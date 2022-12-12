How Nikolay Todorov made himself a key part of James McPake’s Dunfermline side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Nikolay Todorov made himself a key part of James McPake’s Dunfermline side

By Craig Cairns
December 12 2022, 3.00pm
Nikolay Todorov has scored seven times for Dunfermline so far this season. Image: Craig Brown.
Nikolay Todorov has scored seven times for Dunfermline so far this season. Image: Craig Brown.

Nikolay Todorov had to be patient at the start of the season but has gone on to be a crucial part of their success so far.

Dunfermline Athletic sit five points clear at the top of League One with just one defeat.

On Friday the Pars booked their place in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Todorov has netted eight times so far this season – making him the club’s current top goalscorer.

Todorov celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline versus Kelty. Photograph: Craig Brown.

It is not just the number of goals but the number of important goals the Bulgarian has scored that stands out.

Made to wait

Todorov started the season as the fourth-choice of the “four No 9s” manager James McPake inherited.

This was down to the new manager familiarising himself with his squad, rather than a slight on the striker.

McPake started the season with four central strikers. Photograph: Craig Brown.

With few wide players at the time, the Pars boss sought a solution for his lopsided squad.

He started the season with a front three of Wighton, Lewis McCann and Kevin O’Hara.

Todorov had to make do with substitute appearances in the Premier Sports Cup.

That didn’t stop him from putting the gloss on a professional performance at home to Buckie Thistle.

Evolution

It was a similar start to the league campaign but Todorov got his manager’s attention with a winner off the bench versus a stuffy Montrose.

Todorov scores versus Montrose:

The 26-year-old started on the bench again the following week and was then given his first start versus Airdrie.

Although credited with the goal on certain websites, he was the target when Josh Edwards’ long throw was headed in by Diamonds defender Callum Fordyce.

By this point the Pars were playing with a front two – although McPake has repeatedly tweaked his side to exploit the weaknesses of opponents or to suit the payers he has.

Greater flexibility has been provided by the additions of the likes of Sam Fisher, Chris Mochrie and Kane Ritchie-Hosler.

Productive run

In his next three matches, Todorov went on to score in the win at Queen of the South, he then won the penalty in the draw versus Falkirkk and scored in the home draw with Peterhead.

Todorov wins a penalty versus Falkirk:

He has dropped to the bench a few times since and has added goals in the league versus Kelty Hearts and their most recent League One match – a 1-1 draw with Queens.

According to Transfermarkt, Todorov has played 1,215 minutes this season.

Todorov’s stats overview for this season so far. Image: Transfermarkt.

That’s 0.59 goals per 90 minutes, better than the equivalent of a goal every other game.

Important goals

Other than that brace versus Buckie, Todorov’s goals have all been crucial.

The header off the bench versus Montrose was the winner.

A few weeks later he put his side 1-0 up versus Queen of the South in a 2-0 win.

Todorov opens the scoring versus Queens:

Also in the league, he put his side 2-0 up at home to Peterhead late on – even if they conspired to throw away two points that day.

Todorov then scored the opener in the 2-1 win over Kelty and rescued a point against Queens at the start of this month.

Todorov’s equaliser:

In the SPFL Trust Trophy he scored the second Pars goal in a 2-1 versus Celtic B.

The continued absence of O’Hara and McCann has meant less competition.

But Todorov, along with Wighton, has ensured that those two will have to fight to regain their places.

