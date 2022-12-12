When is the draw for the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final and where can I watch it?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three of Fife’s football teams booked their place in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy at the weekend.

Dunfermline Athletic kicked things off with a 5-1 win over Arbroath at Gayfield on Friday.

The next day Kelty Hearts and Raith Rovers both required penalties to despatch Linfield and Morton respectively.

What a moment pic.twitter.com/1jctFi1B1l — David Morland (@_Morlando_) December 10, 2022

It means that three of the eight teams in the hat are from Fife.

They will be joined by Clyde, Dundee, Hamilton Accies, Queen of the South and Queen’s Park.

Where can I watch it?

It takes place at Hampden on Tuesday and will see both quarter-final and semi-final draws made.

The draw will be hosted by the SPFL and broadcast live on the governing body’s YouTube channel.