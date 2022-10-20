Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann, Kevin O’Hara and Paul Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann, Kevin O’Hara and Paul Allan

By Craig Cairns
October 20 2022, 6.55pm
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Mackay on the touchline during the win away at FC Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dave Mackay says Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan is “not far away” from full training after two months on the sidelines.

The Pars assistant said Kevin O’Hara is still in his knee brace and that Lewis McCann is having a scan today to discover the extent of the damage.

McCann was taken off in Tuesday night’s win over Clyde with a hamstring injury, less than 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Otherwise it is fully fit Pars squad ahead of this weekend’s trip to Links Park to take on Montrose.

The last meeting between the sides, a 1-0 win for Dunfermline at East End Park, “could have gone either way”, according to Mackay.

Nikolay Todorov scored the only goal of the game the last time the sides met. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“We managed to nick it at the end,” he said.

“I think they’ve only lost once and it was to Edinburgh this year

“It’s a small, tight pitch and it might suit them the way they play.

“They’re aggressive, they get in your face, but they’ve also got some really good footballers in the middle-to-final third.

“We’ll make sure we’re at it.”

McCann update

The injury picked up by McCann on Tuesday may not be as bad as first feared.

There may be some positive, or less negative, news regarding the player’s fitness.

“Don’t expect him back any time soon, but we’re hoping it’s a grade 2 injury rather than a grade 3, which could keep him out for a long time,” said Mackay.

“He seems better today, he’s walking about better. So hopefully it’s not as bad as first feared.”

Allan ‘not far away from training’

O’Hara meanwhile is hoping to have his knee brace removed soon.

Kevin O’Hara (left) and Paul Allan are both out injured. Photograph: Craig Brown.

The forward has been missing since the win over Queen of the South at the start of September.

Mackay also gave an update on Allan – who has been out since the victory over FC Edinburgh, back at the start of August.

“He’s not far away from joining in full training now,” said Mackay.

“He’s at the final stages of his rehab with the physio Tommy [Scanlon].

“It’ll probably be another week before he can join in training, which is a big bonus because before his injury Paul was excellent for us.

“He’ll be a big addition back into the squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'proud' of Dunfermline's unbeaten run but challenges team to 'keep building'
James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and 'challenging' James McPake
Dick Campbell watches on as his side lose out to Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell says lack of creativity killed Arbroath against Raith Rovers and addresses El-Mhanni…
Raith boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails 'valuable three points' for Raith Rovers and 'horizontal' Sam Stanton
Stanton applied the finish. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Lichties remain bottom after narrow defeat to Raith Rovers
San Stanton celebrates his goal with Aidan Connolly.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as Sam Stanton scores third goal in six matches
Matty Todd was delighted with his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…
James McPake was full of praise for Craig Wighton. Photographs: Craig Brown.
James McPake says it's Dunfermline's job to get 'vintage' Craig Wighton back to Premiership…

Most Read

1
Emergency services at the crash scene outside the Tesco store on Riverside Drive. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Emergency crews rush to two-vehicle crash near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
2
Neilson in action for the Jambos. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to miss out on Lewis Neilson compensation as SPFL rules in…
3
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
4
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
5
Davina Bissett lost her job at the Moncreiffe care home following the assault.
Perthshire care home worker attacked dementia patient, 95, and told her: ‘Stop being a…
6
John Ewen with the floodgates at his Forfar home which stopped a September deluge.
Forfar OAP’s £12k flood barriers save house from latest town deluge
7
The effect of Christmas Covid-19 restrictions and rising costs is why The Dining Room in Kirkcaldy has closed. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Covid restrictions and inflation blamed for closure of Kirkcaldy restaurant now up for sale
8
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
9
Citylink hope the new timetable helps deliver their promise of running services across six cities every 60 minutes. Image: Citylink
Citylink launches new 24-hour bus services from Glasgow to Dundee and Perth
2
10
Richard Harrison owner of Craik Engineering Supplies, Rosyth, and the fence the thieves cut through. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson.
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone in a 'better place' than the last time they faced Hibs, says…
Mulgrew faces a spell on the sidelines. Image: SNS
Dundee United injury blow as Charlie Mulgrew faces spell on sidelines
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are 'increasingly concerned' for her
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Post Thumbnail
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…
To go with story by Alex Watson. Voice of the North leader column Picture shows; Liz Truss goes back into Downing Street after resigning. London, UK. Supplied by Xinhua/Shutterstock Date; 20/10/2022
TORCUIL CRICHTON: Liz Truss promised to hit the ground running but now all roads…
A Lidl supermarket is to be built on the former Rosyth FC ground. Image Neil Henderson DC Thomson.
Land sale paves way for Lidl supermarket and football ground in Rosyth
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hotel hell and nightmare neighbour
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.
REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight
Councillor Barratt made the call amid a Fife housing crisis
Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis

Editor's Picks

Most Commented