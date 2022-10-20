Dave Mackay gives fitness updates on Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann, Kevin O’Hara and Paul Allan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dave Mackay says Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan is “not far away” from full training after two months on the sidelines.

The Pars assistant said Kevin O’Hara is still in his knee brace and that Lewis McCann is having a scan today to discover the extent of the damage.

McCann was taken off in Tuesday night’s win over Clyde with a hamstring injury, less than 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Otherwise it is fully fit Pars squad ahead of this weekend’s trip to Links Park to take on Montrose.

The last meeting between the sides, a 1-0 win for Dunfermline at East End Park, “could have gone either way”, according to Mackay.

“We managed to nick it at the end,” he said.

“I think they’ve only lost once and it was to Edinburgh this year

“It’s a small, tight pitch and it might suit them the way they play.

“They’re aggressive, they get in your face, but they’ve also got some really good footballers in the middle-to-final third.

“We’ll make sure we’re at it.”

McCann update

The injury picked up by McCann on Tuesday may not be as bad as first feared.

There may be some positive, or less negative, news regarding the player’s fitness.

“Don’t expect him back any time soon, but we’re hoping it’s a grade 2 injury rather than a grade 3, which could keep him out for a long time,” said Mackay.

“He seems better today, he’s walking about better. So hopefully it’s not as bad as first feared.”

Allan ‘not far away from training’

O’Hara meanwhile is hoping to have his knee brace removed soon.

The forward has been missing since the win over Queen of the South at the start of September.

Mackay also gave an update on Allan – who has been out since the victory over FC Edinburgh, back at the start of August.

“He’s not far away from joining in full training now,” said Mackay.

“He’s at the final stages of his rehab with the physio Tommy [Scanlon].

“It’ll probably be another week before he can join in training, which is a big bonus because before his injury Paul was excellent for us.

“He’ll be a big addition back into the squad.”