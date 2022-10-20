Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on opposition analyst role and ‘challenging’ James McPake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After the excitement from Tuesday night’s win over Clyde, it was straight back to business and preparing for Montrose.

That’s according to Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay who was part of jubilant celebrations following Matty Todd’s sensational strike.

That means video analysis of Saturday’s opposition is already under way, led by the Pars assistant boss.

Mackay is carrying on where he left off at Dundee, and Aberdeen before that, as an opposition analyst.

“That was part of my role and I’ve taken it into here,” he said.

“I always make sure we know what the opposition are going to bring, whether it’s set plays or style of play.

“We make sure the players know and they’ll always be shown a video before we play the opposition to make sure there’s no excuses and we know how a team is going to play – the majority of the time.

“We’ll be well prepared for Montrose on Saturday, and it’s a game we have to be prepared for because they’re a very good side.

“They’ve been in this league for a few years now and they’ve always been near the top end.

“They’re sitting fourth at the minute. So we’ll be taking this game very seriously, as will they.”

Challenging the manager

Working with James McPake at Dens Park previously has been another benefit to the Pars.

Mackay stressed that it is ultimately the manager’s decision but that he feels comfortable challenging the manager.

Between them they already have made several game-changing decisions this season.

‘That’s the best goal I’ve ever managed’ – James McPake on Matty Todd’s wonder strike for Dunfermline https://t.co/XzJsT7xdy5 pic.twitter.com/lQcCCCGpLe — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 18, 2022

“We always discuss teams, formations and substitutions during a game,” said Mackay.

“You hope you get the right decision.

“But we’ll have a discussion and we’ll come to some sort of conclusion.

“Ultimately he gets the final say, but it’s my job to challenge that and make sure he’s thinking about other things.”