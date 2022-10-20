IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss’ reign had all the drama of an American soap opera without the cliff-hanger ending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss’ reign had all the drama of an American soap opera without the cliff-hanger ending

By Ian Duncan
October 20 2022, 7.42pm Updated: October 20 2022, 7.46pm
Liz Truss resigning as Prime Minister.
Liz Truss resigning as Prime Minister.

Recent political events brought to mind another soap opera, though one more popular and longer lasting.

‘Dallas’ – an everyday tale of Texan oil millionaires – had viewers glued to their screens from the late 70s.

More viewers tuned in to learn ‘Who Shot JR?’ than took part in that year’s presidential election.

But by the 80’s, with ratings on the skids, the actor playing Bobby Ewing wanted out.

In the season finale he was mown down by a car and breathed his last surrounded by the entire Ewing Clan.

It was therefore something of a surprise when the following season ended with Bobby stepping out of the shower, larger than life. Apparently, the whole season in between had just been a dream.

Can the Tory party pull off the same trick?

Could it be that the melodrama of the last six weeks, the firing of not one but two cabinet ministers, more u-turns than can be counted, a tanking pound and spiralling mortgages, can be dismissed as nothing more than an unfortunate hallucination?

A nightmare from which happily the Conservative Party and the country can now awake?

Not even sure the Dallas scriptwriters would have attempted such a gambit.

Liz Truss became Prime Minister only six short weeks ago, by a handsome margin.

The cast of American soap Dallas
Ian Duncan has says the current political events are as similar to the plots and twists in American TV drama Dallas. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

She inherited a healthy parliamentary majority but a party and a country which had been bewitched by Boris and was now bothered and bewildered.

Having road tested her policies over a near interminable leadership contest, she quickly assembled the most diverse cabinet in British history and was ready to get the country moving again. And then it all fell over.

If there is a lesson to be learned from the debacle of the last few weeks, it is simply that whatever budget or financial statement you seek to deliver you have to show the sums.

The markets won’t give you credit for assertion – take note Ms Sturgeon – you have to show the workings.

The arrival of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor did much to calm the markets and arrest the spiralling cost of borrowing, primarily because he cancelled pretty much everything, including Rishi Sunak’s plan to cut the basic rate of income tax by a penny.

What happens next?

Almost as if the mini budget had indeed been a dream…

So, what happens next? Truth be told, we are in uncharted waters.

Changing party leaders/PMs between elections is not uncommon, but doing it twice is.

One might expect a general election, but there is no prospect of the next Conservative leader seeking a mandate from the people because that party leader would lose and lose big.

The polls are dire. No incoming leader wants to usurp Liz Truss’s record as the shortest serving PM.

A unity candidate is of course the answer.

The only hiccup, the absence of unity.

Could Boris return to power after the resignation of Liz Truss?
Could Boris return to power? Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Shutterstock

Each faction now believes it’s time for their candidate to pick up the fallen torch.

And all have an eye on the next election.

Few front benchers from John Major’s cabinet were around by the time David Cameron formed his first administration.

If the current crop of front runners don’t throw their bunnet in the ring this time and become PM they may remain but a footnote in history. It is even reported that Boris is flying back to sort things out…

The real question, perhaps the only question worth asking is, can the Conservative Party tear its attention away from its own navel and focus on the national interest?

Folks are tired of the melodrama.

They want a stable economy, affordable heating, better times. If the Tory party gets that, if it can stem the haemorrhaging then the party will live to fight another day.

If it can’t, then perhaps it doesn’t deserve to have another season on prime time.

Lord Duncan of Springbank is a Conservative peer and former Minister of State for Scotland.

Ian Duncan, Baron Duncan of Springbank. Image: UK Parliament

