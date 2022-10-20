Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for her

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a missing Carnoustie woman say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for her.

Gillian Sturrock was last seen in the Angus town on Ravensby Road at 5am on Thursday.

Her family say it is unusual for her to have left without telling anyone where she is going and to have not been in touch.

The 39-year-old is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, of medium/heavy build and with blonde shoulder length hair.

Police say she may be travelling in her black Citroen C1 car with the registration SP12 UNZ and is possibly wearing a black fleece.

‘Really out of character’

Inspector Martin Jenkins said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Gillian or her vehicle or knows of her whereabouts to contact Police Scotland.

“It is really out of character for Gillian not to have been in contact with her family.

“We urge anyone with any information get in touch with us, and Gillian if you see this, please let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1389 of October 20.