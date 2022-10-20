Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of missing Carnoustie woman say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for her

By Emma Duncan
October 20 2022, 9.10pm Updated: October 20 2022, 10.35pm
Gillian Sturrock has been reported missing from Carnoustie. Image: Police Scotland.
The family of a missing Carnoustie woman say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for her.

Gillian Sturrock was last seen in the Angus town on Ravensby Road at 5am on Thursday.

Her family say it is unusual for her to have left without telling anyone where she is going and to have not been in touch.

The 39-year-old is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, of medium/heavy build and with blonde shoulder length hair.

Police say she may be travelling in her black Citroen C1 car with the registration SP12 UNZ and is possibly wearing a black fleece.

‘Really out of character’

Inspector Martin Jenkins said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Gillian or her vehicle or knows of her whereabouts to contact Police Scotland.

“It is really out of character for Gillian not to have been in contact with her family.

“We urge anyone with any information get in touch with us, and Gillian if you see this, please let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1389 of October 20.

