Expansion plans for Dundee brewery include ‘museum of beer’ and gin distillery

Plans for a Dundee brewery expansion incorporating a gin distillery and ‘museum of beer’ have been revealed.

The application would see the redevelopment of the 71 Brewing building in Bellfield Street.

The proposals include hosting events including a “beer school” and food and drink tasting.

Bosses at the firm also hope to showcase the brewing process with an “educational area” that would highlight how beer is crafted.

This would include an area devoted to an educational experience focusing on the engineering of the brewing process, dubbed a “museum of beer” in plans.

The application submitted to Dundee City Council, with plans by architects Kennedy Twaddle, says: “The vision for the redevelopment on the first floor is to create a socially distanced tap room ancillary for the brewery that would accommodate events like a beer school and food and beverage tastings.

“We also propose to really highlight the ‘crafting’ of beer with an area devoted to an educational experience focusing on the ‘engineering’ of beer making – a ‘museum of beer’ if you will.

Huge expansion since 2016

“As the brewery already utilises natural ingredients in the beer-making process we also propose to introduce a small scale gin distillery that celebrates another crafted process in the production of alcohol linked to the brewery.”

The site expanded in size and production capacity between 2016 and 2020, from 5,000 square feet to 13,000, and can produce almost eight times the amount of beer today than it could in 2016.

The former ironworks building, sitting between Blackness Road and Ure Street, is one of the only red brick-built factory buildings from the early 20th Century remaining in Dundee.

The design statement adds: “The museum and distillery will provide exciting educational experiences celebrating local food and drink from Tayside.

“We see a small retail element being attractive to visitors who might want to take away some merchandise or a product they make.”

Plans also include an art exhibition space and a studio space for craft businesses.

The statement added: “The project partners already have strong relationships with Duncan of Jordanstone Art College and the universities as well as other creative groups spread across Dundee and would like to use the space to exhibit local art and host art events encouraging Dundee’s creative community.

“We want to create a supportive environment for freelancers, small businesses and

anyone who would benefit from this new creative community and the flexible working spaces that it provides on the upper two floors.

“The biggest asset this building has its its size and how we can use this to ensure safe social distancing whilst still providing a creative gathering space in Dundee.”