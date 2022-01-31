Picturesque lane takes top spot as Dundee’s most liked photo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A quiet Dundee lane has become an Instagram star.

A photograph of Strawberry Bank in the full golden glow of autumn has been liked more than 37,000 times on the social media site.

Taken by @historybyvictoria, the image was VisitScotland’s most popular post featuring Tayside last year.

Forter Castle in Perthshire, which dates back to 1560, came in second place.

The image shows the castle with grey clouds rolling in, and a lone cyclist braving the weather.

It was captured by @danchristie_24 and received more than 30,000 likes.

Meanwhile Broughty Castle with a full moon in the backdrop was liked more than 27,000 times when it was shared on Halloween, by @funkmasterdoogan.

The picture was the perfect image to encapsulate the witching hour.

Touring Scotland

Caroline Warburton of VisitScotland said: “Whether it is the hidden streets, the stunning coastline and wide-open spaces or its rich history, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire is a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers.

“These images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the area.”

Deirdre Robertson from Dundee Tourism added: “It is fantastic that two Dundee locations top VisitScotland’s 2021 list.

“The city is enjoying a resurgence, continually winning multiple tourism awards and for good reason.

“There are a host of amazing photo opportunities around the city from our beautiful sites.”

Deirdre added that award-winning attractions such as the V&A, RRS Discovery and McManus created incredible subjects for budding photographers.

She continued that “fun public art such as our much-loved penguins, amazing new whale and iconic Beano characters” created a backdrop for quirky images.

Deirdre added: “Dundee has something for everyone, with a range of great accommodation and eateries.

“It makes a fantastic base for exploring the widest variety of what mainland Scotland has to offer.

“Come and stay, enjoy the city’s rich tourism offer and Instagram Dundee for yourself!”

Meanwhile, in Fife, the Outlander effect was in full force. All of the top pictures were from locations from the hit show staring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.