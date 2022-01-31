Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Picturesque lane takes top spot as Dundee’s most liked photo

By Emma O'Neill
January 31 2022, 8.08pm Updated: February 1 2022, 9.43am
The pictures were the most liked on Instagram. Supplied

A quiet Dundee lane has become an Instagram star.

A photograph of Strawberry Bank in the full golden glow of autumn has been liked more than 37,000 times on the social media site.

Taken by @historybyvictoria, the image was VisitScotland’s most popular post featuring Tayside last year.

The picture of Strawberry Bank
The picture of Strawberry Bank was Dundee’s most liked image. Supplied.

Forter Castle in Perthshire, which dates back to 1560, came in second place.

The image shows the castle with grey clouds rolling in, and a lone cyclist braving the weather.

It was captured by @danchristie_24 and received more than 30,000 likes.

Meanwhile Broughty Castle with a full moon in the backdrop was liked more than 27,000 times when it was shared on Halloween, by @funkmasterdoogan.

The picture was the perfect image to encapsulate the witching hour.

Touring Scotland

Caroline Warburton of VisitScotland said: “Whether it is the hidden streets, the stunning coastline and wide-open spaces or its rich history, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire is a fantastic source of inspiration for photographers.

“These images have captured some of the many reasons visitors are drawn to the area.”

Deirdre Robertson from Dundee Tourism added: “It is fantastic that two Dundee locations top VisitScotland’s 2021 list.

Forter Castle
This image of Forter Castle was liked more than 30,000 times. Supplied

“The city is enjoying a resurgence, continually winning multiple tourism awards and for good reason.

“There are a host of amazing photo opportunities around the city from our beautiful sites.”

Deirdre added that award-winning attractions such as the V&A, RRS Discovery and McManus created incredible subjects for budding photographers.

She continued that “fun public art such as our much-loved penguins, amazing new whale and iconic Beano characters” created a backdrop for quirky images.

Deirdre added: “Dundee has something for everyone, with a range of great accommodation and eateries.

Broughty Ferry
This picture of Broughty Ferry set the mood for Halloween. Supplied

“It makes a fantastic base for exploring the widest variety of what mainland Scotland has to offer.

“Come and stay, enjoy the city’s rich tourism offer and Instagram Dundee for yourself!”

Meanwhile, in Fife, the Outlander effect was in full force. All of the top pictures were from locations from the hit show staring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

