Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee’s Roseangle into flats

A former Dundee guesthouse, which has lain derelict for 20 years, could soon be transformed into flats if plans are approved.

The C-Listed building on Roseangle in the West End, built in the 1830s, is now in an advanced state of disrepair.

Following years of neglect, Dundee City Council took control of the property in 2018 following a compulsory purchase order.

The property has suffered from vandalism and theft and has been damaged by a number of fires and was placed on the buildings at risk register in 2005.

Buildings at Risk register

A blaze later that year caused extensive damaged to the interior of the building as well as destroying a large section of the roof.

Developer Tayside Property Management purchased the property from the council in 2020 and has now submitted plans for its refurbishment.

The Dundee-based firm plans to create six flats in the existing building with a four-storey extension at the rear allowing for a further four.

A document submitted alongside the application by architect Allan Mudie says the plans “will remove an eyesore” from the area and “allow the revitalisation and creative re-use of the listed building”.

Four-storey extension

Mr Mudie told The Courier that the project was “good news” for the local community.

He said: “The proposal will breath new life into an historic building that has become derelict.

“As well as bringing a dilapidated building back into use it will also provide a number of much needed new homes within this part of the city.

“The intention is to preserve as much of the building’s existing architectural features including window and door openings intact.”

“Any external alternations would be kept minimal, preserved or replications of existing details to protect the historic nature of the former 19th Century guest house.

Building has lain empty for 20 years

“The applicant wishes to respect the preservation of the historic building and to ensure that it retains its character.

He added: “They demonstrate that the viability of simply preserving the historic building as one dwelling is neither sustainable for the maintenance of the building, nor is it financially viable for them to lead a successful project.

“The ethos of the design is to preserve and respect the character of the listed building whilst developing its potential.”

A number of plans to redevelopment proposals for the Roseangle property have previously been submitted.

In 2014 plans to transform the building into a 21-bedroomed hotel were thrown out by planners and later also refused following an appeal.

These latest plans are expected to come before councillors for determination in the coming months.