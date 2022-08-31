Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee’s Roseangle into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Dundee

Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee’s Roseangle into flats

By Emma Duncan and Neil Henderson
August 31 2022, 8.57am Updated: August 31 2022, 8.58am
How the new flats could look from the rear.
How the new flats could look from the rear.

A former Dundee guesthouse, which has lain derelict for 20 years, could soon be transformed into flats if plans are approved.

The C-Listed building on Roseangle in the West End, built in the 1830s, is now in an advanced state of disrepair.

Following years of neglect, Dundee City Council took control of the property in 2018 following a compulsory purchase order.

The crumbling inside of the building which is filled with debris and plants.
The building has fallen into extreme disrepair.

The property has suffered from vandalism and theft and has been damaged by a number of fires and was placed on the buildings at risk register in 2005.

Buildings at Risk register

A blaze later that year caused extensive damaged to the interior of the building as well as destroying a large section of the roof.

Developer Tayside Property Management purchased the property from the council in 2020 and has now submitted plans for its refurbishment.

The Dundee-based firm plans to create six flats in the existing building with a four-storey extension at the rear allowing for a further four.

A 3D image that shows how the new flats would look from the front.
How the new flats would look from the front.

A document submitted alongside the application by architect Allan Mudie says the plans “will remove an eyesore” from the area and “allow the revitalisation and creative re-use of the listed building”.

Four-storey extension

Mr Mudie told The Courier that the project was “good news” for the local community.

He said: “The proposal will breath new life into an historic building that has become derelict.

“As well as bringing a dilapidated building back into use it will also provide a number of much needed new homes within this part of the city.

The building's entrance as it currently looks.
The building’s entrance as it currently looks.

“The intention is to preserve as much of the building’s existing architectural features including window and door openings intact.”

“Any external alternations would be kept minimal, preserved or replications of existing details to protect the historic nature of the former 19th Century guest house.

Building has lain empty for 20 years

“The applicant wishes to respect the preservation of the historic building and to ensure that it retains its character.

He added: “They demonstrate that the viability of simply preserving the historic building as one dwelling is neither sustainable for the maintenance of the building, nor is it financially viable for them to lead a successful project.

“The ethos of the design is to preserve and respect the character of the listed building whilst developing its potential.”

The inside of the guest house as it currently looks with holes in the floor and crumbling walls.
The inside of the guest house as it currently looks.

A number of plans to redevelopment proposals for the Roseangle property have previously been submitted.

In 2014 plans to transform the building into a 21-bedroomed hotel were thrown out by planners and later also refused following an appeal.

These latest plans are expected to come before councillors for determination in the coming months.



[[title]]

[[text]]


























