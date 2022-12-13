Project to supply 12 hydrogen buses in Dundee scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Project to supply 12 hydrogen buses in Dundee scrapped

By Jake Keith
December 13 2022, 5.36pm Updated: December 14 2022, 11.19am
Hydrogen buses in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Hydrogen buses in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A green energy project that would have seen 12 buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells introduced in Dundee has been scrapped.

The double-deckers would have been rolled out in the city in a joint project funded by both the council and a private firm.

But a recent budget review means the £2.9 million council cash needed has been cut due to huge rises in construction costs requiring savings elsewhere.

The review has also seen a number of other projects scrapped or scaled back.

Technology offers zero-emissions

Hydrogen fuel cell buses offer a zero-emission “drop-in” replacement for diesel buses which emit water vapour from the tailpipe.

The technology involves taking out the old diesel or petrol systems and putting in hydrogen fuel cells and a battery.

And instead of plugging it into the mains to recharge, it has to be filled up with hydrogen at a specialised refuelling station.

Arcola Energy was initially involved in getting the project up and running at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc but pulled out a year ago.

Founder and chief executive of Arcola Energy, Ben Todd.

A spokesperson said the firm has not been involved in any recent discussions on its future.

It comes as Scotland seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045.

In recent years Dundee City Council has put green energy near the top of its agenda while also investing in sustainable transport such as cycling routes costing millions.

Hydrogen buses ‘less of a priority’ amid cuts

dundee bus timetables
Fraser Macpherson. Image: DC Thomson.

Lib Dem Councillor Fraser Macpherson says the group support the move to scrap the hydrogen investment.

And he says there are other areas which need to be prioritised for the time being.

He said: “If I’m being perfectly honest with you, it’s the one (project) we felt was less of a priority and we didn’t look to save it (in the budget revision).

“At the end of the day, decisions needed to be made on what to cut due to a big rises in construction costs.

“Dundee leads the way in the Scottish authorities in terms of the council’s electric fleet as well as electric charge points and bus companies themselves have done a lot on electric and hybrid buses.

“In terms of priority issues, we felt protecting social care funding was more important but unfortunately the vote went along SNP lines and this area also received a £1.5 million cut.”

The hydrogen technology turns the vehicle electric and it’s preferred for vans, trucks, buses and trains because it is more energy dense compared to batteries used for cars.

The buses would have been fitted out at Michelin Scotland Innovation Park.

It means they can go for longer without refuelling when running on hydrogen.

A similar project has already been rolled out in Aberdeen that was hailed as a “world first”.

Operator First Bus unveiled the fleet of hydrogen-fuelled double-deckers in 2021, with 15 vehicles costing £8.3million in council-secured grants from the EU and Scottish Government.

Similar buses are also in operation in London, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the viability of the project hinged on private funding and it was not responsible for its management.

