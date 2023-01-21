Roadworks lasting a month to start in Stobswell area of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks are set to cause disruption in the Stobswell area of Dundee from Monday.

The fibre broadband works are being carried out by Neos (Scottish and Southern Energy Network Fibre Installation Project) from Monday for four weeks.

Rolling road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout the month, causing some disruption in the area.

The map of the area below outlines which roads will be closed.

As it is a rolling project, each phase will begin when the previous one ends. This means there are no set dates for when phases after the first will start and end.

The works include:

Phase 1: Albert Street (Victoria Street to Lyon Street) closed northbound.

Phase 2: temporary traffic lights at Princes Street/Victoria Street/Albert Street/Arbroath Road junction.

Phase 3: Princes Street (Victoria Street to Ferguson Street) west footway closed and narrow lane northbound.

Phase 4: Ferguson Street (Princes Street to car park entrance) closed.

Phase 5: prohibition of right turn into Princes Street and mini contraflow.

Phase 6: Princes Street (Lower Princes Street to Crescent Lane) closed.

Phase 7: temporary traffic lights from Lower Princes Street to Blackscroft.

A number of major roadworks have taken place in the area in recent years, most recently in October 2021, when traders fearer their businesses would be impacted.

In July 2020, businesses in the area hit out at Dundee City Council for carrying out roadworks just weeks after the country was coming out of the first coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesperson for Neos said: “Neos Networks is conducting work in Dundee from Raglan Street to Constable Street Substation along the A929.

“All street works and traffic management are being carried out in compliance with instructions and conditions set by Dundee City Council.”