Obituary: Raymond Gerrard, 65, of Lunanhead was a dedicated social campaigner

Raymond Gerrard of Lunanhead, by Forfar, who has died aged 65, never allowed his personal trials to divert him from the many causes he championed.

His early years were marked by health complications and he was told he would not see the age of 30.

But he battled past numerous operations to become a campaigner for Scottish independence and a strong voice on anti-poverty and anti-racism committees.

He was born in Dundee but moved to Forfar when his mother died to be closer to his sister, June McDonald.

Who was Raymond Gerrard?

Raymond, who worked tirelessly to promote the Scottish National Party locally, could also be reclusive at times.

He died at home in Lunanhead and it was some weeks before he was discovered.

June said it was not unusual for him not to be in touch for long periods and he did not like people checking up on him.

Raymond was born in Dundee in July 1957. His parents were May and Gerry Gerrard, a former RAF man who became a security guard at Ninewells Hospital. His siblings were June, Harry and Derek.

He missed a lot of his early education because of stays in hospital and was sent to Fairmuir school in Dundee.

June said: “Raymond was told he would not live until he was 30. They initially thought he was a dwarf because he was small but from the age of 18 he started to grow.

“However, he had mobility trouble and needed a double hip replacement in his 30s and further replacements over the years.”

When he left school, Raymond began work as a storeman at White, Milne and Company in Dundee where he served for nine years until he could not longer work because of hip trouble.

Campaigner to uphold legislation

He then threw himself in his various campaigns and studied legislation so he would hold authorities to account.

June said: “We think he was autistic but when he was younger there was no understanding of the condition or any chance of a diagnosis.

“We think this is how he was able to focus on so many complicated documents. He had a skill for absorbing information and he was able to tell if authorities had erred in their interpretation of legislation.”

In 2006, after his mother died, Raymond moved to the Kirriemuir area before moving to Forfar and then Lunanhead.

June said her brother attended SNP conferences, canvassed at polling stations and tirelessly delivered leaflets on behalf of the party.

