Dundee Masked thief hunted by dogs after break-in at Dundee superstore Gary Tardito was caught hiding behind pallets at The Range in Lochee, after loading up Christmas bags with hundreds of pounds worth of items. By Paul Malik May 29 2023, 12.30pm Gary Tardito admitted a raid on The Range at Lochee