Man, 44, found dead in Dundee city centre street

A man has been found dead on a Dundee city centre street on Wednesday.

Police were alerted by a member of the public following concerns for the welfare of a man on North Lindsay Street shortly after 12.30pm.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene close to the Beat Generator music venue.

At least two police vehicles were spotted in the street.

Man pronounced dead at the scene

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.The cause of the man’s death is not known however police say the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a person on North Lindsay Street, Dundee, around 12.35pm.

“Officers attended and a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”