World Karate Championships: All you need to know as event returns to Dundee

Thousands of athletes are set to descend on Dundee next week as the city hosts the world karate championships.

The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held at the Dundee Ice Arena between July 13 and 16.

More than 5,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from over 50 different countries are expected to arrive in Dundee for the four-day event.

It’s the second time the championships have been held in the city – meaning Dundee is the only city in the world to have hosted the competition twice.

Dundee charity Kanzen Karate is the host organiser, having been instrumental in bringing the tournament to the city for the first time in 2018.

Ahead of the event, we have put together a guide for all you need to know about the WUKF World Karate Championships.

When does the 2023 WUKF World Karate Championships begin?

The Dundee event will kick off with an ‘Olympic style’ opening ceremony at the Dundee Ice Area on Thursday July 13.

This will run from 6pm to 7.30pm and will include a march of the athletes, live music, pyrotechnics and more.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison MSP will formally open the competition.

How can I get tickets?

Members of the public can buy tickets for any day of the World Karate Championships, including the opening ceremony, from the designated Eventbrite website.

Adult tickets for the opening ceremony cost £10, with a one day adult spectator ticket costing £25 and a four day adult spectator ticket priced at £55.

For those aged 15 and under, a ticket for the opening ceremony is priced at £5; a one day child spectator ticket is 15; and a four day child spectator ticket is £30.

You do not need to purchase a ticket for the opening ceremony if you have a day ticket or four day ticket.

What else is happening during the competition?

As well as the four days of competition, there will be two days of seminars, congress meetings, technical workshops, refereeing training and welcome receptions across the city.

These will be held at the Dundee Ice Arena, the Apex Hotel, Marryat Hall, City Chambers and many more venues.

It’s expected the four-day competition will see:

5000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators

50 countries in attendance

75 local athletes will represent Kanzen and Scotland at the event

100 volunteers will help deliver the event

300 international coaches

100 referee officials

50 business partners supporting

1200 karate mats used for performance area

Countdown to World Karate Championships is on

Roy O’Kane, Kanzen Karate chief officer said: “We are very excited to welcome of the world of Karate to Dundee once again.

“It has been a huge effort across the city to plan this event and Kanzen is ready to welcome our visitors with open arms and show our City in the best possible light.

“Getting to this stage has only been possible with the support of Dundee City Council and support of local businesses and we are very grateful everyone involved.

“We are pleased to be affording opportunities to many people by hosting this competition on our doorstep and I’m sure the Kanzen athletes will do the city proud.

“We would also like to thank all those who have been in touch with messages of support and we are very much on the countdown.”