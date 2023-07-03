World Karate Championships: All you need to know as event returns to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World Karate Championships: All you need to know as event returns to Dundee

Dundee is hosting the competition for the second time and will be the first city in the world to host the event more than once.

By Laura Devlin
The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held at the Dundee Ice Arena. Image: Alan Richardson/pix-ar.co.uk
The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held at the Dundee Ice Arena. Image: Alan Richardson/pix-ar.co.uk

Thousands of athletes are set to descend on Dundee next week as the city hosts the world karate championships.

The 11th annual WUKF World Karate Championships are being held at the Dundee Ice Arena between July 13 and 16.

More than 5,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from over 50 different countries are expected to arrive in Dundee for the four-day event.

It’s the second time the championships have been held in the city – meaning Dundee is the only city in the world to have hosted the competition twice.

Dundee charity Kanzen Karate is the host organiser, having been instrumental in bringing the tournament to the city for the first time in 2018.

Ahead of the event, we have put together a guide for all you need to know about the WUKF World Karate Championships.

When does the 2023 WUKF World Karate Championships begin?

The Dundee event will kick off with an ‘Olympic style’ opening ceremony at the Dundee Ice Area on Thursday July 13.

This will run from 6pm to 7.30pm and will include a march of the athletes, live music, pyrotechnics and more.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison MSP will formally open the competition.

How can I get tickets?

Members of the public can buy tickets for any day of the World Karate Championships, including the opening ceremony, from the designated Eventbrite website.

Adult tickets for the opening ceremony cost £10, with a one day adult spectator ticket costing £25 and a four day adult spectator ticket priced at £55.

For those aged 15 and under, a ticket for the opening ceremony is priced at £5; a one day child spectator ticket is 15; and a four day child spectator ticket is £30.

You do not need to purchase a ticket for the opening ceremony if you have a day ticket or four day ticket.

What else is happening during the competition?

As well as the four days of competition, there will be two days of seminars, congress meetings, technical workshops, refereeing training and welcome receptions across the city.

These will be held at the Dundee Ice Arena, the Apex Hotel, Marryat Hall, City Chambers and many more venues.

The 2023 event is the second time Dundee has hosted the competition. Image: Alan Richardson/AR.co.uk.

It’s expected the four-day competition will see:

  • 5000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators
  • 50 countries in attendance
  • 75 local athletes will represent Kanzen and Scotland at the event
  • 100 volunteers will help deliver the event
  • 300 international coaches
  • 100 referee officials
  • 50 business partners supporting
  • 1200 karate mats used for performance area

Countdown to World Karate Championships is on

Roy O’Kane, Kanzen Karate chief officer said: “We are very excited to welcome of the world of Karate to Dundee once again.

“It has been a huge effort across the city to plan this event and Kanzen is ready to welcome our visitors with open arms and show our City in the best possible light.

“Getting to this stage has only been possible with the support of Dundee City Council and support of local businesses and we are very grateful everyone involved.

Roy O’Kane from Kanzen Karate at the 2018 event. Image: Alan Richardson/pix-ar.co.uk

“We are pleased to be affording opportunities to many people by hosting this competition on our doorstep and I’m sure the Kanzen athletes will do the city proud.

“We would also like to thank all those who have been in touch with messages of support and we are very much on the countdown.”

