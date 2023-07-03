Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner

A Carnoustie bookies is planning a short hop towards the centre of town for its new premises.

Scotbet want to relocate to a former newsagent’s and barber shop sitting vacant next to each other on the High Street.

The site is just a couple of furlongs towards the town centre from their existing betting shop.

The Midlothian company currently operates from 1 Dundee Street.

But the lease on there is coming to an end.

So the firm has lined up 100 and 102 High Street for the move.

One of the empty shops was the newsagent’s run by Iain and Mary MacDougall for more than 40 years.

Scotbet has lodged a change of use application with Angus Council.

They say it is a logical move for the business.

Decision by August

In a supporting statement, agents IMAC Architecture say: “The applicant’s existing shop premises sited in the immediate vicinity is at the end of its tenancy and therefore scheduled for closure.

“In addition, with the face of betting changing significantly over the past few years, it has been determined that the existing premises are also inadequately sized.

“Therefore, the applicant is seeking to move to new premises within the immediate area to ensure familiarity to its established customer base.

“The application site, consisting of two vacant properties, is deemed a logical location.”

Consultation on the application is now open.

Angus planners hope to make a decision on the proposal by late August.