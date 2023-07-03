Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner

Scotbet has lodged an application with Angus Council to relocate from its current premises on Dundee Street.

By Graham Brown
Scotbet want to movce to the former MacDougall's newsagent and barber's shop next door. Image: Google Maps
Scotbet want to movce to the former MacDougall's newsagent and barber's shop next door. Image: Google Maps

A Carnoustie bookies is planning a short hop towards the centre of town for its new premises.

Scotbet want to relocate to a former newsagent’s and barber shop sitting vacant next to each other on the High Street.

The site is just a couple of furlongs towards the town centre from their existing betting shop.

The Midlothian company currently operates from 1 Dundee Street.

But the lease on there is coming to an end.

Scotbet in Carnoustie
The current Scotbet premises on Dundee Street. Image: Google Maps

So the firm has lined up 100 and 102 High Street for the move.

One of the empty shops was the newsagent’s run by Iain and Mary MacDougall for more than 40 years.

Scotbet has lodged a change of use application with Angus Council.

They say it is a logical move for the business.

Decision by August

In a supporting statement, agents IMAC Architecture say: “The applicant’s existing shop premises sited in the immediate vicinity is at the end of its tenancy and therefore scheduled for closure.

“In addition, with the face of betting changing significantly over the past few years, it has been determined that the existing premises are also inadequately sized.

“Therefore, the applicant is seeking to move to new premises within the immediate area to ensure familiarity to its established customer base.

“The application site, consisting of two vacant properties, is deemed a logical location.”

Consultation on the application is now open.

Angus planners hope to make a decision on the proposal by late August.

