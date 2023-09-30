VisitScotland Dundee centre axed ‘quicker than originally planned’ due to V&A 5th anniversary celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VisitScotland Dundee centre axed ‘quicker than originally planned’ due to V&A 5th anniversary celebrations

Scotland’s national tourism body closed its Dundee information centre on September 10. 

By Laura Devlin
V&A Dundee opening in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
VisitScotland’s Dundee information hub was closed “quicker than originally planned” due to the V&A 5th anniversary celebrations.

Scotland’s national tourism body closed its Dundee information centre, located inside the V&A, on September 10.

This came after a review into operations at the hub determined it was no longer cost effective to keep it open.

But it’s now been revealed the closure happened earlier than originally planned due to the “space requirements” for a new exhibition being installed for the V&A’s 5th anniversary

The design museum celebrated its fifth birthday with a day of free exhibitions and live music on Saturday September 16.

‘Space requirements’ reason for early exit

An email sent from VisitScotland to an unnamed Dundee City Council official on September 8 detailed how a closure date had been agreed on by the tourism body and the V&A.

The email read: “Following our conversation on Monday about our intention to close our Dundee iCentre at the V&A, I wanted to make you aware that Sunday September 10 will be the last day of operation.

“The closure date has been agreed with V&A Dundee to take into account their space requirements for the new exhibition on their fifth anniversary.

“This is the reason why the exit date is quicker than originally planned.”

The VisitScotland information hub was located ion the ground floor of the V&A. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The email correspondence was obtained through a freedom of information request submitted to Dundee City Council.

VisitScotland’s information hub in Dundee was moved from City Square to the V&A in 2021, a move which at the time was described as an effort to reach more people.

But following its closure, frustrated Dundonians took aim at the decision to uproot the hub from its original location.

Closure came seven weeks early

A spokesperson for VisitScotland said: “Our licence agreement with the V&A Dundee was due to come to an end at the end of October.

“In the course of discussions with the V&A Dundee, the decision was taken to close ahead of their anniversary celebrations when they were making internal changes to the layout of the exhibition space that would have involved the information desk relocating to another area on a temporary basis.”

A spokesperson for V&A Dundee added: The VisitScotland iCentre closed seven weeks earlier than planned by mutual agreement, coinciding with the installation of the new permanent display ‘Stories from the Building’.

“We are sad to see the iCentre go as we had hoped for it to maintain a presence in V&A Dundee, however we still have VisitScotland leaflets and information available for visitors, and continue to work in partnership with VisitScotland attracting visitors to the museum and Dundee.

“Our own front of house team has excellent knowledge to share with visitors in relation to what’s happening in Dundee and Tayside, as well as advice for tourists exploring more of Scotland.”

