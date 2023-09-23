VisitScotland slammed over Dundee centre axe as tourism board responds to local anger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VisitScotland slammed over Dundee centre axe as tourism board responds to local anger

The information centre in Dundee will no longer operate after the organisation decided not to renew their licence agreement.

By Laura Devlin
People arriving at the V&A on its opening night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
People arriving at the V&A on its opening night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Scotland’s national tourism body has come under fire from Dundonians after their decision to pull out of the city due to financial concerns.

It was revealed earlier this week that the VisitScotland information centre in Dundee will no longer operate, after the organisation decided not to renew their licence agreement.

The decision was made after a review into operations at the hub, located in the V&A, determined it was no longer cost effective to keep it open.

Its closure comes just two years after the centre moved from City Square to its current location in an effort to reach more people – a move locals blame for its failure.

Moving hub ‘was a bad idea’

Writing on social media, Mark Muirhead said: “It’s almost as if moving an information centre from the very centre of the city to a building that’s a destination, rather than somewhere you pass by, was a bad idea.”

Sheena Wellington added: “There was a perfectly good tourist information centre in City Square and it should be back there.

“[There should be] maps and other info in all the visitor attractions, interactive boards in strategic places, and better signage.”

The previous VisitScotland information hub was located in City Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Others called for more strategic thinking from authorities in Dundee to help better promote the city.

Alice Simpson said: “[The V&A] was a mad place to have it. It would have been better in the station – plenty lovely space there.”

Alan Rae added: “What on earth is happening to our city?

“Left hand doesn’t have a clue what the right hand’s doing.”

VisitScotland ‘committed’ to Dundee

The Courier put these concerns to VisitScotland, asking what bosses are doing to ensure the city continues to be represented to tourists.

A spokesperson for VisitScotland said: “We work hard to showcase Dundee in the UK and abroad and work closely with local tourism businesses and partners, such as Dundee Tourism Leadership Group, to ensure tourism businesses are supported.

“This partnership approach enables the city to reach more people and encourage them to stay longer and spend more. This in turn supports the growth of the visitor economy.

“VisitScotland remains committed to supporting tourism and the tourism sector in Dundee and across the region.”

People arriving at the V&A on its opening night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
People arriving at the V&A on its opening night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council insists visitor numbers are up - despite report including refugees as…
People arriving at the V&A on its opening night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
