VisitScotland slammed over Dundee centre axe as tourism board responds to local anger

Scotland’s national tourism body has come under fire from Dundonians after their decision to pull out of the city due to financial concerns.

It was revealed earlier this week that the VisitScotland information centre in Dundee will no longer operate, after the organisation decided not to renew their licence agreement.

The decision was made after a review into operations at the hub, located in the V&A, determined it was no longer cost effective to keep it open.

Its closure comes just two years after the centre moved from City Square to its current location in an effort to reach more people – a move locals blame for its failure.

Moving hub ‘was a bad idea’

Writing on social media, Mark Muirhead said: “It’s almost as if moving an information centre from the very centre of the city to a building that’s a destination, rather than somewhere you pass by, was a bad idea.”

Sheena Wellington added: “There was a perfectly good tourist information centre in City Square and it should be back there.

“[There should be] maps and other info in all the visitor attractions, interactive boards in strategic places, and better signage.”

Others called for more strategic thinking from authorities in Dundee to help better promote the city.

Alice Simpson said: “[The V&A] was a mad place to have it. It would have been better in the station – plenty lovely space there.”

Alan Rae added: “What on earth is happening to our city?

“Left hand doesn’t have a clue what the right hand’s doing.”

VisitScotland ‘committed’ to Dundee

The Courier put these concerns to VisitScotland, asking what bosses are doing to ensure the city continues to be represented to tourists.

A spokesperson for VisitScotland said: “We work hard to showcase Dundee in the UK and abroad and work closely with local tourism businesses and partners, such as Dundee Tourism Leadership Group, to ensure tourism businesses are supported.

“This partnership approach enables the city to reach more people and encourage them to stay longer and spend more. This in turn supports the growth of the visitor economy.

“VisitScotland remains committed to supporting tourism and the tourism sector in Dundee and across the region.”