‘Risk to properties’ as Audi deliberately set on fire in Charleston

A probe has been launched after a car was deliberately set on fire in Dundee.

The incident happened at Dighty Place in Charleston on Sunday, between 9pm and 10pm.

A black Audi Q7 was set alight and emergency services attended to extinguish the fire.

Detective Constable Luke Doogan said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us.

“This incident took place within a built-up residential area, posing a risk to neighbouring properties and vehicles so I urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3705 of February 18, 2024

Alternatively, crimes can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.