Home Business & Environment Business

Port of Dundee owner invests £3 million on ‘most advanced’ pilot boats

The boats will be used to transport maritime pilots to ships that need guided safely into a berth at a quayside in Dundee or Rosyth

By Rob McLaren
Forth Ports is spending more than £3 million on new pilot boats. Image: Forth Ports
Forth Ports is spending more than £3 million on new pilot boats. Image: Forth Ports

Forth Ports is investing more than £3 million on two new pilot boats to join its fleet working on the Forth and Tay.

The boats will be built by Holyhead Marine and will be in operation by the Port of Dundee owner next year.

Pilot boats transport maritime pilots to ships that need guided safely into a berth at a quayside in Dundee or Rosyth or to one of the deep-water anchorages in the River Forth.

As the statutory river authority for the Forth and Tay, Forth Ports marine team operate over an area of 280 square miles of navigable waters.

Forth Ports operates ports at Dundee, Rosyth, Burntisland, Methil and Kirkcaldy.

The two pilot boats have been designed in Scotland by Camarc Design and will be built by Holyhead Marine in Wales.

The Port of Dundee. Image: Forth Ports.

The boats are 16.6 metres long and are the most advanced boats in operation with an updated hull design and engines offering increased efficiency.

In the future, the engines would be capable of operating on HVO fuel (hydrotreated vegetable oil) which could result in a C02 emission reduction of up to 90%.

Forth Ports on new pilot boats investment

Alan McPherson, chief harbour master for Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, said: “It is important that we invest in our marine fleet to deliver the best service for river users and at the same time, decarbonise our vessels using the very latest engine technology.

“The Forth and Tay are two of the largest and busiest waterways in the UK with thousands of vessels using the rivers each year, ranging from very large offshore drilling rigs in Dundee, to container vessels heading to Grangemouth and cruise liners sailing into both rivers.

“We look forward to receiving the new pilot boats next year.”

Forth Ports currently has five pilot boats and 11 tugs operating across the River Forth and Tay.

The new boats will replace two of the older vessels.

