Large police presence in Kirkcaldy as officers probe former bank building

At least five police vehicles were at the scene.

By Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson
Police at the back of the old Bank of Scotland on Kirkcaldy High Street
Police remained outside the building into Monday afternoon. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police have been searching a former bank building on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

A large presence was seen at the back of the old Royal Bank of Scotland building throughout the morning.

At least five police vehicles, as well as uniformed and plain clothes officers, were at the scene.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

One man working close to the vacant bank building told The Courier a “large” police presence had been at the premises.

Police behind the vacant bank building. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The old bank on High Street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “I saw at least five police vehicles stationed at the back entrance to the building.

“There was a large number of uniformed officers as well as plain-clothed detectives entering and leaving via the back entrance.

“A couple of officers also stood guard.

“Clearly something significant has happened or been discovered.”

The Royal Bank of Scotland closed and relocated from the building in 2017.

It has been vacant since.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

