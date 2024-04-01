Dundee cheerleaders crowned champions just hours after gear was stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee cheerleaders crowned champions just hours after gear was stolen

The 'devastated' girls defied heartless thieves to win their category.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee Diamond cheerleaders
Dundee Diamonds Cheerleader. Image: Kirsty Duncan

A group of young Dundee cheerleaders have defied the heartless thieves who stole all their equipment to be crowned champions in a major festival in the city at the weekend.

Dundee Diamonds were only hours away from competing in a major competition on Sunday when they discovered all their gear had been stolen.

Initially the group of seven to 13-year-olds and their coaches feared that months of hard work would be wasted as a result of the theft.

However, not only did they manage to take part but went on to be crowned champions.

Kirsty Duncan, head coach of Dundee Diamonds, explained that all the club’s equipment for Sunday’s Cheer Festival event in the Caird Hall had been stolen overnight from a car belonging to one of the coaches.

Dundee Diamonds earn victory after being left ‘devastated’ by thieves

In total 15 cheerleading suits worth more than £300 each were stolen and still haven’t been found or returned.

Kirsty said: “After attending a fundraising ball for the national cheer team on Saturday night equipment for the Cheer Festival competition at the Caird Hall was left in the car ready for an early start.

“On Sunday morning two of the coaches discovered as they were getting ready to meet the team that their car had been broken into.

“Heartbreakingly the coaches’ ball outfits from the night before, hair straighteners and various personal effects were all missing.

Dundee Diamonds equipment stolen
An outfit like the ones stolen. Image: Kirsty Duncan

“Worse, though, multiple competition cheer suits, makeup, hair products, bows and entrance wristbands were all stolen.”

Kirsty said the children were devastated, and feared they would no longer be able to take part.

She said: “The kids were all incredibly upset, believing they might not be able to compete after months of hard work and practice.

“At that time on Easter Sunday morning, all shops in town were closed.

“However, the team and their families pulled together with one family managing to find various hair products and makeup in a local supermarket, another searching out spare bows and suits and someone nipping into local shops once open to get them all socks to compete in.”

She said that an opposition team even stepped in to allow the diamonds to take part.

Dundee Diamonds equipment stolen
Dundee Diamonds competing at the event. Image: Kirsty Duncan

She said: ” A massive thanks also goes to the event organisers who sorted out new athlete wrist bands at the last moment to allow them to compete, as well as a fellow dundee cheer team who helped with lending makeup and hairspray until they could get some.

“Credit must go to all the kids competing who refused to let this affect them with many having to wear outfits that didn’t fit properly.

“However, despite all the stress of the morning they hit the mats and pulled off an amazing performance resulting in them being crowned champions in their category.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of theft from a vehicle on Mains Road, Dundee, around 4.45pm on Sunday, March 31.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

