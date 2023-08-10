Dundee girl, 11, to represent Scotland at world cheerleading competition in Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee girl, 11, to represent Scotland at world cheerleading competition in Florida

Abbie Whyte has overcome an airway defect she was diagnosed with at birth.

By Poppy Watson
Abbie Whyte, 11. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Abbie Whyte, 11. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

An 11-year-old Dundee girl who was born with an airway defect has been selected to represent Scotland at an international cheerleading competition in Orlando, Florida.

Abbie Whyte, from Ardler, will represent Team Scotland at the Cheerleading World Championship next April.

The Saint Fergus RC Primary School pupil has been performing with the Dundee Diamond cheerleaders since she was just five years old.

She has even overcome an airway defect that she was diagnosed with at birth.

Abbie (Centre front) with her family. (Left to right) Sister Chloe, Dad Blair, brother Max and mum Sam. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

‘She is over the moon’

Her mum Samantha, a neonatal nurse at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, says she is “immensely proud” of her daughter, who tried out for the team in July.

She said: “We literally just found out last night.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“I got sent an email last night when I was at work to say she had been accepted.

“I phoned her and she was on speakerphone with her dad and sister and brother and she was just over the moon.”

Abbie will compete in Florida. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Abbie, who trains four nights a week, has always “dreamed”  of competing on the world stage.

Samantha added: “This was the first year Abbie was old enough to compete in the worlds.

“This has been her dream since she started cheerleading.

“She is constantly trying to flip and do tricks – literally everywhere.”

Dundee cheerleader a constant support at home

It has been a challenging period for Abbie, who has supported her siblings during her mum’s mental health battle.

Samantha said: “Lockdown has been challenging for everyone, I’ve had my own issues with my mental health.

“Me and her dad separated this year as well.

“So it’s been hard at times.

“She has been there to support her siblings.”

Abbie with her fellow cheerleaders from the Dundee Diamonds. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Athlete is also a young carer

Abbie’s coach Kirsty Duncan said: “Abbie has had a massive dream to take part to compete in the the cheerleading worlds in Orlando.

“As well as being an athlete four nights a week, she also is a young carer in her household.

“Life hasn’t been the easiest for her but Abbie has let nothing stand in the way and  jumped every hurdle and followed her dream.

“Dundee Diamonds are so proud of Abbie and will be rooting 100% behind her on the road to worlds.”

Abbie and Dundee Diamonds coach Kirsty Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Cheerleading Worlds, established in 2004, sees more than 500 teams from 25 countries compete each year.

The event will take place between April 24 and 26.

