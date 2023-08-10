Dundee girl, 11, to represent Scotland at world cheerleading competition in Florida

An 11-year-old Dundee girl who was born with an airway defect has been selected to represent Scotland at an international cheerleading competition in Orlando, Florida.

Abbie Whyte, from Ardler, will represent Team Scotland at the Cheerleading World Championship next April.

The Saint Fergus RC Primary School pupil has been performing with the Dundee Diamond cheerleaders since she was just five years old.

She has even overcome an airway defect that she was diagnosed with at birth.

‘She is over the moon’

Her mum Samantha, a neonatal nurse at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, says she is “immensely proud” of her daughter, who tried out for the team in July.

She said: “We literally just found out last night.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“I got sent an email last night when I was at work to say she had been accepted.

“I phoned her and she was on speakerphone with her dad and sister and brother and she was just over the moon.”

Abbie, who trains four nights a week, has always “dreamed” of competing on the world stage.

Samantha added: “This was the first year Abbie was old enough to compete in the worlds.

“This has been her dream since she started cheerleading.

“She is constantly trying to flip and do tricks – literally everywhere.”

Dundee cheerleader a constant support at home

It has been a challenging period for Abbie, who has supported her siblings during her mum’s mental health battle.

Samantha said: “Lockdown has been challenging for everyone, I’ve had my own issues with my mental health.

“Me and her dad separated this year as well.

“So it’s been hard at times.

“She has been there to support her siblings.”

Athlete is also a young carer

Abbie’s coach Kirsty Duncan said: “Abbie has had a massive dream to take part to compete in the the cheerleading worlds in Orlando.

“As well as being an athlete four nights a week, she also is a young carer in her household.

“Life hasn’t been the easiest for her but Abbie has let nothing stand in the way and jumped every hurdle and followed her dream.

“Dundee Diamonds are so proud of Abbie and will be rooting 100% behind her on the road to worlds.”

The Cheerleading Worlds, established in 2004, sees more than 500 teams from 25 countries compete each year.

The event will take place between April 24 and 26.