Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie congregations to merge as worshipper numbers dwindle

The congregations of Barry, Carnoustie and Carnoustie Panbride are finalising steps to become one congregation

By Lindsey Hamilton
Panbride Church. Image: DC Thomson
Panbride Church. Image: DC Thomson

Three Carnoustie kirk congregations are to merge in response to falling numbers of worshippers and a drop in church income.

The congregations at Carnoustie, Barry and Carnoustie Panbride are finalising steps to become one congregation.

A team ministry of two ministers is planned for the union of the churches.

Huge decline in church membership

Members of all three congregations learned of the decision in a letter.

The letter tells parishioners that  huge declines in membership and attendance
in the Church of Scotland has resulted in the plan to merge.

It adds: “Church income has also begun to decline significantly, while congregations have grown steadily older with rising difficulties recruiting essential office bearers.

Lasr year proposals for housing at the site of the former church hall at Barry were turned down. Image: Graham Brown, DC Thomson.

“In 2021 the General Assembly passed the Presbytery Mission Planning Act to
address these realities and, it was hoped, help form a leaner and fitter Church
of Scotland for renewed mission to our nation and beyond.

“The local Presbytery Mission Plan for Angus Presbytery has taken account of
the need to reshape Ministry patterns and rationalise the provision of the
right kind of buildings in the right places for the Church’s life and mission. ”

Two ministers proposed

The letter reveals that the Angus plan is for a union of the three congregations of Barry,
Carnoustie, and Carnoustie Panbride, with a Team Ministry of two Ministers to serve the union.

It adds: “In the future, we are to work towards a new partnership with the churches in Monifieth and surrounds.”

As a result representatives of Carnoustie Kirk Sessions have been meeting for a number of months to discuss the situation.

They have also been drawing up plans for the union of the congregations.

Proposals have now been drafted in keeping with the Presbytery Mission Plan.

The interior of Carnoustie Church. Image: Pic Paul Reid

The letters tells parishioners that these will be followed by a vote by ballot at a congregational meeting on September 3.

There will be two questions on the ballot paper:

  • to approve the basis of union
  • and to accept the two ministers who will be given the roles

These are proposed to be Annette Gordon, minister at Carnoustie Panbride and Michael Goss, minister at Carnoustie.

Meantime the congregations of all three churches are being polled to decide the name of the merged church with the name Carnoustie; Trinity being proposed.

The future of the buildings associated with all three churches is also being considered.

The Philip Hall at Carnoustie Church has already been put up for sale and is currently under offer.

The letter tells the congregation that this is part of a significant rationalisation of
buildings being pursued by Carnoustie Church which would see major redevelopment of the Church building.

This is aimed at providing a ‘flexible and wellprovisioned’ space for Worship, Mission and Community life and will be part of the long-term plans for the merged church.

“However, the Panbride Country Church is not well-sited or provisioned, and is to be disposed of by the end of the year.

“Barry Church and Hall did not score well in the assessment done on the buildings.

“However, it has the potential to be a useful space for the mission of the church, particularly in conjunction with the desire of Barry residents to have access to a public meeting space.

“Barry Church and hall will also be considered within the wider discussion with Monifieth and surrounds..”

 

