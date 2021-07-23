Escaped python in Kirkcaldy found hiding safely in owner’s garden

A snake which escaped from its owners house in Kirkcaldy has been found safe and well hiding in the garden after locals were warned to keep an eye out.

The errant pet escaped from its tank at a house in Massereene Road overnight but was eventually found on Friday evening.

It is understood the animal went missing between 11pm on Thursday and 5am on Friday morning, with locals urged to be on guard whilst it was on the loose.

Owner Scott Jason Birrell had posted a urgent message on Facebook calling for anyone who sees his pet to get in touch.

He said: “Can everyone near or in the Massereene Road in Kirkcaldy area keep an eye out for a python as she escaped her tank last night between the times 11pm and 5am.

But in a welcome update, Scott later confirmed his pet had been found.

“Found in the garden hidden in the bushes,” he said, adding: “Thank god, she is annoyed that she has been found but she is safe and well.

“Not a scratch on her.

Escaped python in Kirkcaldy returns

“Thanks for everyone’s support and sharing the post, and sorry for all of those who didn’t leave for work today…

“I hope you can forgive me!”

News of the brown and black snake’s escape was widely shared on social media.

Local woman Julie Brown said the snake’s disappearance was all anyone was talking about.

She said: “I was told about it by a pal when i was in the corner shop this morning, everyone is talking about it.

“Thankfully I haven’t seen it.

“[The] thought of coming across a big snake gives me the fear.”

Fellow Kirkcaldy resident Ali McDonald said: “I’ve heard it’s still on the loose.

“I’m sure there’ll be a few people keeping their windows and doors shut until it’s found.”

New of the escape comes months after a similar incident in nearby Glenrothes when a pet python escaped from it’s tank in the Cawdor Drive area of the town.