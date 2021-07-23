Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Video captures large van fire in middle of busy Fife road

By Alasdair Clark
July 23 2021, 8.27pm Updated: July 24 2021, 8.30am

A video shared online captured a large van after it caught fire in Dunfermline in Fife on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had been mobilised to the scene on July 23 following reports of a vehicle fire.

A spokesman said one appliance and firefighters were on scene at Carnegie Drive in Dunfermline, Fife, dealing with the blaze.

In a video shared by Fife Jammer Locations, flames and smoke can be seen pouring from the white vehicle.

Dunfermline van fire
Emergency crews are on the scene

The van appears to have stagecoach branding. The bus operator has been contacted for comment.

One eyewitness said they saw who they presumed was the driver walking away from the van to safety.

“We felt the heat from inside our car on the other side of the road,” they added, saying the fire crews had not arrived when they were passing.

“Hope no one’s in it,” another concerned local said.

A spokesman for Stagecoach told The Courier that no one was injured as a result of the incident and the driver had parked the vehicle and left after smelling burning.

He added that a full investigation would be carried out in due course.

John Knox’s Pulpit: Teenage girl rushed to hospital by air ambulance after water rescue

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]