B969 in Glenrothes reopens after crash blocks road

Police were called to a crash on the B969 in Glenrothes on Friday morning.

Officers were in attendance on the road near Coul roundabout – to the west of the A92 – just after 8am.

Witnesses reported at least two cars may have been involved, and that motorists were turning away from the scene or finding other routes due to the road being blocked.

The road has now reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a crash on the B969 near the Coul Roundabout, Glenrothes around 8.15am on Friday August 6.

“There are no reported serious injuries and the road was cleared and fully reopened by 10.15am.”