News / Fife Glenrothes death: Woman found in car named as police investigation extends to house By Neil Henderson and Alasdair Clark August 10 2021, 1.39pm Updated: August 10 2021, 6.47pm Jane Fitzpatrick. A woman found dead inside a car in Glenrothes has been named locally as Jane Fitzpatrick. Police are continuing to investigate Ms Fitzpatrick's death after her body was found inside the vehicle near Cable Road on Monday. A relative confirmed it was Ms Fitzpatrick that was discovered in the vehicle, but the cause of her death remains unclear. Forensics officers at the scene of the death on Monday.