News / Fife Child airlifted to hospital after major rescue operation at Tentsmuir beach in Fife By Lindsey Hamilton August 12 2021, 2.11pm Updated: August 12 2021, 4.10pm An ambulance in the car park at Tentsmuir. A child has been airlifted to hospital after three people were rescued from the water off Tentsmuir beach in Fife. Lifeboats, a helicopter and an ambulance were called to the scene just before 1pm on Thursday. Initial reports suggested all three people were taken to hospital, but it was later confirmed that only one person was taken to Ninewells for treatment.