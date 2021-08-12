Tributes pour in for Car Club Scotland co-founder from Fife following sudden death aged 30

Tributes are pouring in for “one of a kind” Fife car enthusiast, Lindsey Page, who has passed away suddenly.

The co-founder of Car Club Scotland, which organises car meets for owners to show off their vehicles, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on August 6.

Scores of friends and fellow petrol heads have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 30-year-old.

Posting on the club’s Facebook page, Rachel Anne, wrote: “He has left a huge hole in our community.

“It has taken a lot of adjustments to go from speaking everyday to nothing.

“This club would not have started if not having you being a big part in it.”

She added: “A friend since high school and a fellow car enthusiast, with so much drive and future plans with your family and friends and the car club – you have been taken far too soon from us all.”

Special tribute

Car Club members have been invited to give Lindsey a special send off at his funeral to take place in Leven on August 30.

Followers will rev their engines and sound exhausts in tribute of Lindsey.

Meanwhile car fans from across Scotland are also set to gather in his honour in Glenrothes later this year.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/222054674620991/posts/1904634826362959/

Hundreds of owners and car club members are expected to converge on the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes on October 16 to honour Lindsey.

Paying tribute to Lindsey, the group, which now boasts over 2,000 members said: “Due to the very recent passing of our beloved co-founder Lindsey Page we have decided to reschedule and make this event happen in his memory.

“Lindsey was an avid car enthusiast and loved a car meet so we will hold this for him.

“We hope you can all join us in saying our own version of a goodbye to a man who will be greatly missed by all, especially us here at CCS.”

An obituary for Lindsey also read: “Suddenly but peacefully at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy on Friday 6th August 2021.

‘One of a kind’

“Lindsey, aged 30 years, a loving and much loved son of Diane and Lindsey, a ‘one of a kind’ brother to John and Justin, brother-in-law to Gemma and Bobbie, special grandson to Linda and Bill, doting uncle to Tyler, Jayden, Kai, Sophia, Miley and Katie, a special friend to many and co-founder of the Car Club Scotland.

“Funeral service to take place at Scoonie Cemetery on Monday, August 30 at 1.30pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

“Lindsey will be forever loved for his wicked sense of humour, loving personality and for always telling it “exactly as it is.””