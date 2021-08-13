Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fishing club hits out at lack of support support for Eden River after toxic spill

By Jon Brady, local democracy reporter
August 13 2021, 2.47pm
Scottish Water river Eden fish
The River Eden with the Lomond Hills in the background.

A Fife fishing club is frustrated at the lack of support from Scottish environment chiefs following a toxic spill in the River Eden that killed hundreds of fish.

Sepa says Scottish Water’s accidental release of 500 litres of Zetag into the River Eden in 2018 – for which it was later fined £6,700 – will continue to have effects on salmon and trout numbers for years.

It also agreed that the spill, caused by a forklift operator, had “serious financial consequences” for the local fishing club, the Eden Angling Association.

However, the club has not been compensated or financially supported in any way to restock the river.

river eden fish spill
Some of the 500 wild salmon and brown trout killed following the chemical spillage in 2018.

A new report on the incident has been released to Fife Council’s north east area committee at the request of councillors Jonny Tepp and Margaret Kennedy.

Ms Kennedy has previously expressed her concerns that investigations of environmental hazards were not being conducted transparently.

She said that little was being done to compensate bodies such as Eden Angling Association for the loss of fish.

Ms Kennedy told a committee meeting on Wednesday: “There was no restocking, and there doesn’t seem to be any financial support for the Eden Angling Association to work with bodies to restock and look at the ecological future of the River Eden.

river eden fish spill

“I think I have seen other instances where there has been something of that ilk.”

David Farmer, secretary and treasurer of Eden Angling Association, says membership numbers dwindled in the aftermath of the spill.

The organisation has been forced to dip into its reserves to stay afloat, with no support forthcoming from Sepa.

His anxieties over water quality have recently been exacerbated by a fresh chemical spill that occured in May on the Ceres Burn, which feeds into the Eden.

A Sepa investigation into that incident is ongoing, but it is understood that it is not in any way connected to the Eden one.

river eden fish spill
One of the hundreds of dead trout after the spill.

Mr Farmer said: “The sheriff produced some miniscule fine which is not the right kind of message to send, particularly to someone who has caused so much damage.

“It’s only a small number of salmon that come up the river – and losing them has a long-term effect.”

Club records show that 32 salmon were caught in 2017. In 2018, this dropped to just nine, but recovered last year to 24.

Mr Farmer added: “We’re not getting support from SEPA – the whole system for looking after the environment is broken.

“A £6,700 fine is a joke – particularly because it goes right back to the Scottish Government and we see none of it despite the fact it would help us restock the river.

“We need more transparency on what’s being done to protect the rivers. People might understand [the action taken] if Sepa was more transparent but it’s not.”

Warning signs erected following the Ceres spill.

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Sepa carried out a full investigation in 2018 after a fish kill in the River Eden, resulting in a successful prosecution of Scottish Water.

“Sepa has no remit to directly fund restocking of fish in the river, and we consider the fish kill was due to a specific incident and do not have any ongoing concerns.

“The stretch of river impacted contained a mixture of habitat suitable for fish, and we have no reason to believe that the river would not be capable of naturally recolonising and supporting salmonids.

“Sepa would be happy to provide further advice to the angling club to assist with any restocking plans.”

Following its conviction, Scottish Water said it had acted to reduce the risk of a spill occurring again at its Cupar facility by changing how Zetag was handled and providing staff with improved training.

