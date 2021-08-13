Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kirkcaldy High Street reopens after work to repair burst water main

By Bryan Copland
August 13 2021, 2.59pm Updated: August 13 2021, 3.01pm
Work took place on High Street this week.

A section of Kirkcaldy High Street has reopened after work took place to repair a burst water main.

The pipe burst on Wednesday, leaving about 70 homes without any supplies and flooding the road.

That issue was repaired, but Scottish Water then said on Thursday that a further leak to a pipe had been identified.

As a result it shut the section of street off and said the work would likely run into next week.

Permanent fix to burst water main

But in an update on Friday afternoon the utilities firm said: “Following our news release yesterday, High Street, Kirkcaldy has now reopened.

“Our teams have now fixed the burst and temporarily reinstated the road.

“A permanent reinstatement will take place in the coming weeks once we have sourced the equivalent paving materials.”

