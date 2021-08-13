Kirkcaldy High Street reopens after work to repair burst water main

A section of Kirkcaldy High Street has reopened after work took place to repair a burst water main.

The pipe burst on Wednesday, leaving about 70 homes without any supplies and flooding the road.

That issue was repaired, but Scottish Water then said on Thursday that a further leak to a pipe had been identified.

As a result it shut the section of street off and said the work would likely run into next week.

Permanent fix to burst water main

But in an update on Friday afternoon the utilities firm said: “Following our news release yesterday, High Street, Kirkcaldy has now reopened.

“Our teams have now fixed the burst and temporarily reinstated the road.

“A permanent reinstatement will take place in the coming weeks once we have sourced the equivalent paving materials.”