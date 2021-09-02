Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huge ‘don’t vax your kids’ anti-vaccination posters appear in Glenrothes

By Amie Flett
September 2 2021, 5.42pm Updated: September 2 2021, 5.43pm
Anti-vaccination posters appeared on Leslie Viaduct.

Two large anti-vaccination posters have sparked debate after they were spotted on the viaduct between Leslie and Glenrothes.

The signs were attached to the railway viaduct railing by zip ties, making them difficult to remove.

One poster, spotted on Wednesday night, read in big writing: “Don’t vax your kids.”

The other poster read: “Why do you trust war criminals with u & ur kids health.”

Both have since been taken down.

Anti-vaccination posters on the Leslie railway viaduct.

Amy Murray, a local resident, said she is mainly neutral about the posters.

She said: “I think if people have an opinion and want to advertise it then it’s perfectly fine to do.

“The government has Covid vaccination leaflets, posters plastered everywhere, so why can’t people who don’t agree on the vaccination do the same?”

Anti-vaccination posters on the Leslie railway viaduct.

Fife Council said any members of the public who spot materials that could cause offence should report it to them.

Kirstie Freeman, service manager (safer communities), said: “We aim to remove any material that could cause offence as soon as possible after it is reported to us.

“We rely on the public coming forward and reporting this kind of activity to us.

“You can do this online at www.fife.gov.uk or phone 03451 55 00 22.”

Do vaccines work?

The Courier’s data team have created a series of charts to show the impacts of the vaccine on the number of acute hospital admissions, deaths and seven day case-rate per 100,000 collated from weekly data provided by Public Health Scotland.

Data has been analysed by Public Health Scotland on confirmed Covid-19 deaths since the start of the vaccination rollout in December last year.

The chart shows 3,096 people who were unvaccinated had died from Covid-related deaths compared to 264 people who had received two doses of the vaccine.

Data also shows however, that being double jabbed does not necessarily stop people being admitted to hospital.

The chart below shows during the end of last week, 261 of fully dosed patients were acutely admitted to hospital, compared to 34 who had received one dose and 153 who have not been vaccinated.

Data on the seven day case-rate by vaccination status shows the difference between the rate in the unvaccinated population compared with people who have received both doses.

This chart shows unvaccinated people appear to be catching Covid more than those fully vaccinated as on Wednesday, 1500 unvaccinated people per 100,000 contracted covid within seven days compared to 420 fully vaccinated people.

If backed in the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon announced this week that Covid vaccine passports are to be introduced in Scotland from the end of this month.

This means that people in Scotland would need proof of double dosage to get into ‘non-essential settings’, which includes nightclubs as well as some indoor and outdoor events.

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

