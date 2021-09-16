News / Fife Glenrothes road closed after two-car crash near school By Matteo Bell September 16 2021, 3.13pm Updated: September 16 2021, 4.15pm Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency services have been called to a Glenrothes road following a collision between two cars. The crash, which took place on Woodside Road near Auchmuty High School, was reported to police at 1.55pm on Thursday. Motorists in the area have reported the road has been closed while emergency services attend. So far no injuries have been reported. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on Woodside Road, Glenrothes around 1.55pm on Thursday September 16. “Emergency services are still at the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Oil tanker driver ‘airlifted’ after crashing into building in Highland village Girl, 12, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy Cyclist seriously injured after St Andrews bus crash on A91 closing road for six hours A92: Stretch of major road near Halbeath in Fife reopens after crash