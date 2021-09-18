Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Markinch to Glenrothes road to close for three nights for essential repairs

By Neil Henderson
September 18 2021, 9.08am
The road will be closed for three nights to allow for essential repairs.
A section of road linking Markinch and Glenrothes is to close for three nights to allow for essential repairs.

The B9130 will be closed between the junction at Tullis Russell roundabout and Prestonhall Drive to allow for resurfacing.

The closure will take effect from 8am on Monday, September 20 until 4pm on Thursday, September 23.

However, access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained throughout the planned closure.

The B9130 road is to be closed from Tullis Russell Roundabout through to Prestonhall Drive.

Clear signage will be in place to direct motorists via an alternative route.

That diversion will include the A92, A911 and B9130 Coaltown Road as well as High Street and Balbirnie Street in Markinch.

The closure is to ensure the safety of Fife Council’s transportation teams who will carry out the carriageway resurfacing work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

