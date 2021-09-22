Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Tributes for Kirkcaldy actor Robert Fyfe, 90, star of Last of the Summer Wine who has passed away

By Neil Henderson
September 22 2021, 9.08pm Updated: September 22 2021, 10.22pm
Robert Fyfe as Howard and Jean Fergusson as Marina and in Last of the Summer Wine.
Tributes have been paid to Scottish actor, Robert Fyfe, famed for his role as Howard in the hit BBC TV series Last Of The Summer Wine, who has passed away aged 90.

Fyfe, from Kirkcaldy, joined Last of the Summer Wine in 1985 where he continued until the last episode aired in 2010.

His portrayal of  the shy and downtrodden husband of battleaxe Pearl Sibshaw in the comedy sitcom was a big favourite with fans.

He was known to viewers for his affair with the peroxide blonde Marina and his often unsuccessful attempts at hiding their dalliance from his wife.

Stars of BBC comedy ‘Last of the Summer Wine’, Robert Fyfe (l), Peter Sallis (r) and Kathy Staff.

Fyfe’s manager, Maxine Hoffman, confirmed news of his death on Wednesday describing him as “the most delightful client anyone could wish for”.

Hoffman added that Robert was  “a truly talented and versatile actor and much loved by everyone he worked with”.

Fyfe had a long and distinguished career as an actor first appearing on TV in the first episode of Dr Finlay’s Casebook in 1962.

He also appeared in  Coronation Street, Z Cars, Angels, The Onedin Line and Monarch of the Glen.

He also appeared in films including The 51st State, Around the World in 80 Days and Cloud Atlas.

Juliette Kaplan, who played Pearl Sibshaw, died in October 2019 from cancer while Jean Fergusson, who played Marina, died in November that year.

Paying tribute, chairman of Elstree Studios, Morris Bright, paid tribute tweeting: “Sad to hear Robert Fyfe has passed aged 90.

“The loveliest of people, we shared some very happy times on location for Last of the Summer Wine back in the late 1990s.”

His passing comes just weeks after his wife Diana sadly passed away leaving sons Timothy, Nicholas and Dominic.

 

 

