Four people in hospital following Fife crash

Four people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Fife on Saturday.

All emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the accident which happened near to Kinglassie around 10.45 am.

The condition of the four is not known but police have said they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is understood that the occupants of one of the cars involved were cut out by fire officers.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called following a two-vehicle crash which happened on Laurence Park (B921), Kinglassie, at around 10:45am on Saturday, October 2.

“Emergency services attended and four people attended hospital as a precaution.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue, Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance and the Scottish air ambulance were all in attendance.

Road closed

The road was closed in both directions with police redirecting traffic.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call to attend the crash at 10.47am.

“We sent two appliances, one from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy.”

An eye-witness said: “It looked really bad. An air ambulance was on scene and I saw the fire brigade cutting people out of one car.

“It looked like two cars have been involved.”