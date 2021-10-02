Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four people in hospital following Fife crash

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 2 2021, 12.06pm Updated: October 2 2021, 3.11pm

Four people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Fife on Saturday.

All emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the accident which happened near to Kinglassie around 10.45 am.

The condition of the four is not known but police have said they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is understood that the occupants of one of the cars involved were cut out by fire officers.

The fire brigade in attendance at the scene of the crash

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called following a two-vehicle crash which happened on Laurence Park (B921), Kinglassie, at around 10:45am on Saturday,  October 2.

“Emergency services attended and four people attended hospital as a precaution.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue, Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance and the Scottish air ambulance were all in attendance.

Road closed

The road was closed in both directions with police redirecting traffic.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call to attend the crash at 10.47am.

“We sent two appliances, one from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy.”

The accident happened just before 11am on Saturday

An eye-witness said: “It looked really bad. An air ambulance was on scene and I saw the fire brigade cutting people out of one car.

“It looked like two cars have been involved.”