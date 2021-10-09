VIDEO: First look at new Fife Zoo walk-through lemur enclosure

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new lemur enclosure has opened at Fife Zoo, bringing smiles to faces after a difficult year.

The walk-through wildlife experience opened to the public on Saturday morning, just in time for the October school holidays.

The enclosure houses a troop of 10 ring-tailed lemurs — a species unique to Madagascar.

There are currently only 2,000 left in the wild.

Throughout the exhibit, visitors can share the lemurs’ space and learn about their Madagascan habitats.

The new lemur house is custom-built and temperature-controlled.

The enclosure also features areas of long grasses, trees, rocky areas and climbing structures to promote natural behaviours.

This £25,000 project has taken nearly two years to complete and Fife Zoo owners are delighted to finally invite the public to learn about the unique animals.

Ring-tailed lemurs are among the most recognisable due to their long black and white striped tail.

However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature currently classes them as an endangered species.

Their preferred habitat is already restricted to southern Madagascar, which has been further restricted in recent years by droughts, logging and hunting threats.

The new exhibit opens as the Ladybank attraction recovers from two devastating fires since 2020.

The first visitors between Saturday (October 9) and and October 24 will get a free return ticket valid between October 30 and December 12.