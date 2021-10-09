Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: First look at new Fife Zoo walk-through lemur enclosure

By Katy Scott
October 9 2021, 6.00am

A new lemur enclosure has opened at Fife Zoo, bringing smiles to faces after a difficult year.

The walk-through wildlife experience opened to the public on Saturday morning, just in time for the October school holidays.

The enclosure houses a troop of 10 ring-tailed lemurs — a species unique to Madagascar.

There are currently only 2,000 left in the wild.

Fife Zoo keeper Tayanne Corbani amuses the new ring-tailed lemurs in their immersive enclosure.

Throughout the exhibit, visitors can share the lemurs’ space and learn about their Madagascan habitats.

The new lemur house is custom-built and temperature-controlled.

The enclosure also features areas of long grasses, trees, rocky areas and climbing structures to promote natural behaviours.

This £25,000 project has taken nearly two years to complete and Fife Zoo owners are delighted to finally invite the public to learn about the unique animals.

fife zoo lemur enclosure
The public can learn about the endangered species.

Ring-tailed lemurs are among the most recognisable due to their long black and white striped tail.

However, the International Union for Conservation of Nature currently classes them as an endangered species.

Their preferred habitat is already restricted to southern Madagascar, which has been further restricted in recent years by droughts, logging and hunting threats.

fife zoo lemur enclosure
The new lemur home mimics their natural habitat.

The new exhibit opens as the Ladybank attraction recovers from two devastating fires since 2020.

The first visitors between Saturday (October 9) and and October 24 will get a free return ticket valid between October 30 and December 12.

