Police issue warning to Fife drivers after two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have issued a warning to Fife drivers over weather conditions after a crash involving a car and van this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Caxton Place at around 11am on Saturday.

It it understood a grey Fiesta lost control on the road, allegedly crashing into a van on the opposing carriageway.

Police have reported that there were miraculously no serious injuries following the incident.

Road Policing Scotland issued a caution on Twitter after the incident, warning drivers of slippery road conditions due to heavy rain.

In the tweet they wrote: “Please take care driving today, heavy rain across the region is making roads slippery.

Please take care driving today, heavy rain across the region is making roads slippery. #FifeRP are currently dealing with this crash in Kirkcaldy where the Fiesta lost control and went into the opposing carriageway. Amazingly no serious injuries #RoadSafety #DriveToTheConditions pic.twitter.com/aD41Gagwai — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) October 9, 2021

“#FifeRP are currently dealing with this crash in Kirkcaldy where the Fiesta lost control and went into the opposing carriageway.

“Amazingly no serious injuries #RoadSafety”