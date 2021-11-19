Fife fly-tipping crackdown: Disappointment at slow pace of environmental vandalism plan

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife-wide crackdown on fly-tipping could take at least another three months to finalise.

The region’s £50,000 environmental vandalism strategy will also tackle littering, dog fouling and graffiti, which have blighted many communities.

But councillors are disappointed it will not be considered in full until February.

Initial proposals by council officers have already been dismissed as “pathetic waffle”.

Fife Council’s Conservative leader Dave Dempsey branded a report to Thursday’s environment committee as nothing more than 10 pages of councilspeak.

And now more members, including environment convener Ross Vettraino, have criticised the slow progress.

It’s now 14 months since the SNP councillor proposed the strategy.

And he said: “I’m deeply disappointed it is taking so long.

“I see environmental vandalism as embracing illegal dumping, littering, dog fouling and graffiti.

“I believe it is a multi-faceted problem which is embedded in today’s society.”

Fife fly-tipping ‘lazy and irresponsible’

Mr Vettraino said communities were being forced to live with the the effects of “environmental abuse”.

“It is occasioned by lazy and irresponsible people who do not care about the environment and care even less about those with whom they share it,” he added.

He accused fly-tippers of defacing the environment for their own selfish convenience or financial gain.

And he wants to do something about it as soon as possible.

“I am looking to the development of a strategy which will embrace the re-organisation of the council’s resources and the utilisation of enforcement powers available to the council,” he said.

This would allow vandalism to be addressed effectively and efficiently, he added.

Every member of the environment committee agreed they were disappointed at the length of time it was taking.

But the proposals will now go to public consultation before a final draft is drawn up.

‘Councilspeak waffle’

Mr Vettraino said he was heartened that everyone would get the chance to comment.

However, Mr Dempsey’s response was scathing.

Eearlier this week, he said: “Now we see it – 10 pages of councilspeak waffle with no detail.

“There’s nothing in it. It’s just a proposed consultation with the promise of more words in February.”