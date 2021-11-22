Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IN PICTURES: Santa adds festive sparkle at Dunfermline’s Christmas lights switch-on

By Claire Warrender
November 22 2021, 8.55am Updated: November 22 2021, 9.07am
There was plenty of festive cheer at Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on.

Santa was the star attraction as Dunfermline celebrated the switch-on of it’s Christmas lights.

He arrived in the Fife town in a sleigh pulled by reindeer, to the delight of youngsters who lined the streets.

Sunday’s family-friendly event marked Dunfermline’s countdown to Christmas.

And it added a touch of sparkle to the November afternoon.

Dunfermline Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash kicked off the fun-packed programme.

Dressed-up locals sprinted through the town centre during a 5k race via Pittencrieff Park.

And then, just as it got dark, Santa Claus appeared just in time to lead a parade to the City Chambers.

‘We’re all children at heart’

He was greeted by Fife Provost Jim Leishman and Labour councillor Helen Law from the first floor balcony.

The pair then flipped a switch to reveal the town’s beautiful display of Christmas lights.

Mr Leishman said: “We’re all children at heart, and this is an occasion for everyone to come and enjoy.”

Kingdom FM added to the entertainment, broadcasting from their roadshow trailer throughout the afternoon.

Dunfermline’s Christmas lights switch on follows similar festivities in Broughty Ferry on Thursday and Newburgh on Saturday.

This years Santa Dash is underway.
Daniel and Imogen Stuart with cousin Emma Kinghorn, cheer on members of their family during the final few paces of the Santa Dash.
Audrey Beveridge and Yvonne Sloan are ready to rock.
The crowd enjoy the Christmas light switch-on.
Santa’s sleigh being pulled by reindeer from the Cairngorm Reindeer Centre with Santa and Cinderella on board.
Crowds enjoy the festivities.
Dunfermline and District Pipe band play.
Aaron Griffiths loved seeing Santa.
The Christmas lights are turned on.

