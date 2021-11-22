IN PICTURES: Santa adds festive sparkle at Dunfermline’s Christmas lights switch-on

An error occurred. Please try again.

Santa was the star attraction as Dunfermline celebrated the switch-on of it’s Christmas lights.

He arrived in the Fife town in a sleigh pulled by reindeer, to the delight of youngsters who lined the streets.

Sunday’s family-friendly event marked Dunfermline’s countdown to Christmas.

And it added a touch of sparkle to the November afternoon.

Dunfermline Rotary Club’s annual Santa Dash kicked off the fun-packed programme.

Dressed-up locals sprinted through the town centre during a 5k race via Pittencrieff Park.

And then, just as it got dark, Santa Claus appeared just in time to lead a parade to the City Chambers.

‘We’re all children at heart’

He was greeted by Fife Provost Jim Leishman and Labour councillor Helen Law from the first floor balcony.

The pair then flipped a switch to reveal the town’s beautiful display of Christmas lights.

Mr Leishman said: “We’re all children at heart, and this is an occasion for everyone to come and enjoy.”

Kingdom FM added to the entertainment, broadcasting from their roadshow trailer throughout the afternoon.

Dunfermline’s Christmas lights switch on follows similar festivities in Broughty Ferry on Thursday and Newburgh on Saturday.