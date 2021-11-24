Fife retained firefighter Brian Hughes recalls 3 career-defining blazes as he retires after 47 years

An error occurred. Please try again.

One of Fife’s longest-serving retained firefighters has responded to his last emergency after a career spanning almost half a century.

Tayport-based Brian Hughes helped tackle more than 5,000 fires, including some of the most ferocious incidents to hit Fife and Dundee.

He was involved in the Morgan Academy blaze that stunned Dundee in 2001.

And a year later, he was one of more than 100 firefighters who battled an enormous scrap yard fire in Kirkcaldy.

But now, he has finally hung up his uniform 46 years, seven months and three days after his first call-out.

And the 65-year-old said: “It’s been great. I would certainly do it all again.”

Memorable fires: Hamilton Hall and Morgan Academy

Of those thousands of calls, Brian points to three memorable events.

The first was in 1976, just a year after he joined the service.

Hamilton Hall, then a student halls of residence owned by St Andrews University, was on fire.

Tayport was one of the closest stations and Brian was called into action.

The building was closed for renovation and a painter’s blowtorch was blamed for sparking the flames that ripped through the roof of the former Grand Hotel building.

The copper dome was also lost and there was a huge amount of interior damage.

But thankfully, nobody was injured.

Then in March 2001, the Tayport crew made a rare trip to Dundee to one of the city’s biggest and most significant fires ever.

Morgan Academy was engulfed by 30ft-high flames when he arrived.

“We didn’t often get called to Dundee but that was a huge fire,” said Brian.

“It was quite spectacular.

“We were initially moved to stand-by at Glenrothes and when the scale of it became apparent, we were moved on from there.”

Despite heroic efforts, the secondary school could not be saved and has since undergone a £20 million rebuild.

22 appliances at scrap yard fire

The third of Brian’s most memorable incidents came just a year later.

He was one of more than 100 firefighters to tackle a huge blaze at Noble’s scrap yard in Kirkcaldy.

The fire was so intense, an exclusion zone was put in place and all trains on the main east cost railway line were suspended as smoke billowed over the track.

“That was another big one,” said Brian.

“There were 22 appliances there and we worked through the night.”

Firefighting is a family affair

For Brian, fighting fires and helping casualties is in the blood.

He is the second of three generations to join the retained duty system in Fife, with dad Wallace blazing the trail before retiring at 55 after 24 years.

And son Alan also joined the retained service in Tayport, but has now been a full-time firefighter, based in Glenrothes, for around 10 years.

Brian is a plumber by trade and also runs a local hardware store.

But he joined the then Fife Fire Brigade’s retained duty system in 1975 when he was just 18.

This meant he was always on call and paid to respond to emergencies in the same way as wholetime firefighters.

If you heard the siren, you just ran.” Former Fife retained firefighter Brian Hughes.

Training was on a Tuesday night.

“We had a bell in the house and there was a siren in the town,” he said.

“If you heard the siren, you just ran.

“We all moved on to carrying pagers in later days, which made things a bit easier.”

He added: “Back in the day, you were on call 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week with no paid annual leave. That only came in 10 to 15 years ago.

“On average, we dealt with 120 calls a year.”

Award from the Queen

Over the years, Brian worked his way up the ranks of the fire service, ending his career as watch commander.

And when the bell rang, he didn’t have far to go as for many years he lived right next door to the fire station.

Aside from the active service, his proudest moment came in 2009 when he was awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal for distinguished service at Buckingham Palace.

Watch Commander Brian Hughes QFSM recognised by @FireScot_Chief on his last training night. Brian has protected the Tayport communities for over 46 years as an RDS firefighter, 20 years as a watch commander and leader . Simply outstanding personal and family commitment #rvds pic.twitter.com/9ihcVASBrX — Steve Michie (@steven_michie) October 26, 2021

But this year he decided the time had come to spend more time with his family.

Brian and wife Jane have three sons – firefighter Alan, Steven, a plasterer, and David, who works as a chartered building surveyor.

They also have four grand-children, the youngest of whom was born in October.

To mark his retiral, Scotland’s chief fire officer Martin Blunden travelled to Tayport to present him with a paperweight in the form of a brass tally, marked with his start and finish dates.