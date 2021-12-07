Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Longannet in pictures: Scotland’s last coal-fired power station

By John Post
December 7 2021, 6.00pm

Some may call it an eyesore but for many the towering chimney of the Longannet Power Station is a historic and powerful reminder of Fife’s industrious coal past.

Here is a look at 20 images from our archives highlighting the rise and fall of Scotland’s last coal-fuelled power station.

The chimney at the site is due for demolition this Thursday.

Longannet power station.
Longannet power station.
The then-Scottish Secretary of State, Donald Dewar, and others in helmet and hi-vis gear at the plant.
The then-Scottish Secretary of State Donald Dewar, centre, brought up the first coal from the Kincardine reserves at the Longannet colliery in 1998. Picture: PA.
A freight train carries coal between Hunterston and Longannet.
A freight train carries coal between Hunterston and Longannet. Picture: Ciaran Donnelly.
An apprentice, 16-year-old Scott Hunter, from Rosyth, with his pit helmet on.
Longannet was a major employer and often recruited modern apprentices, such as 16-year-old Scott Hunter from Rosyth. Picture: Ken Stein.
A Scottish Power sign outside Longannet Power Station.
Scottish Power took over the operation of Longannet in 1991 from South of Scotland Electricity Board. Picture: Wullie Marr.
Scottish Power's Chief Executive, Nick Horler, outside the power station, after switching on the carbon capture unit in 2009.
Scottish Power’s chief executive, Nick Horler, switched on the carbon capture unit in 2009, the first time that CO2 emissions have been captured from a working coal-fired power plant. Picture: Paul Lees.
A worker on a metal gantry at the power station.
The Longannet site was the second-largest coal-fired power station in the UK and one of the largest in Europe. It had an installed capacity of four 600MW units, which could produce enough electricity to meet the needs of two million people. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA
A flame from INEOS Grangemouth refinery flickers in the foreground near Longannet power station, after it was announced Longannet was to close in 2016 after failing to secure a crucial contract with the National Grid.
A flame from INEOS Grangemouth refinery flickers in the foreground near Longannet power station, after it was announced Longannet was to close in 2016 after failing to secure a crucial contract with the National Grid. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.
The interior of the Turbine Hall at Longannet Power Station.
The interior of the turbine hall at Longannet Power Station. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.
An employee works in the main control room, the console reflected in his glasses.
An employee works in the main control room. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney visited the station in 2015, seen here in the control room.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney visited the station in 2015, seen here in the control room. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Willie Ferguson on the red carpet below Longannet's coal yard. Typically storing up to two million tonnes of coal, the red carpet at the bottom had not been seen since 1969.
Willie Ferguson on the red carpet below Longannet’s coal yard. Typically storing up to two million tonnes of coal, the red carpet at the bottom had not been seen since 1969. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.
A workforce of just over 200 worked their last shifts at the site on the March 24 2016. Pictured at a console is Bobby Smart, then 59, from Kincardine, had worked at the plant since he was 19.
A workforce of just over 200 worked their last shifts at the site on the March 24 2016. Bobby Smart, then 59, from Kincardine, had worked at the plant since he was 19. Picture: Wullie Marr.
At 12pm Bobby Smart  presses the button to shut down Longannet Power Station and end the age of coal in Scotland.
At noon Bobby Smart presses the button to shut down Longannet Power Station and end the age of coal in Scotland. Picture: Wullie Marr.
Workers leave Longannet Power Station in Fife for the last time.
Workers leave Longannet Power Station in Fife for the last time, after it had been in operation for 46 years. Picture: HEMEDIA.
The entrance to the control room, with a sign on the floor reading Longannet Power Station, as workers pass through its corridors for the final time.
The entrance to the control room as workers pass through its corridors for the final time. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.
The chimney at Longannet, with Make Coal History projected on it.
Although the coal-fired power station stopped generating in 2016, the chimney has been a regional landmark for generations, dominating the Forth skyline. Picture: Stuart Atwood/PA Wire.
The plant seen from a distance, with smoke billowing upward, as the boiler house is demolished in February of 2021.
The boiler house was demolished in February 2021, with the iconic chimney due to follow this Thursday. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA.
The sun sets over the prominent power station with the Firth of Forth in the foreground.
The sun sets over the prominent power station with the Firth of Forth in the foreground. Picture: Wullie Marr.

Forth skyline will change forever as giant Longannet chimney is demolished