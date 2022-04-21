Relief for Fife residents after Kincaple holiday park expansion appeal rejected

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Kincaple in Fife say they are relieved after controversial plans to double the size of a holiday park in the area were rejected on appeal.

The owner of St Andrews Forest Lodges wanted to build 18 new lodges along with a reception, staff accommodation and biomass heating plant.

The proposals were turned down by Fife Council in 2021, and the firm appealed against the decision to the Scottish Government.

That prompted fears among residents in the hamlet, four miles outside St Andrews, that the expansion would be allowed to go ahead.

There were concerns about the impact on traffic and the environment, and the amenity of the area.

But a reporter appointed by the Scottish Government has supported the council’s decision to reject the developer’s proposals.

In a five-page decision notice issued by the Department of Planning and Environmental Appeals, reporter CJ Leigh said: “I consider the proposed development

would be harmful to the character of the area.”

The decision added: “There would be a notable change in the appearance of the area brought about by the proposed development.

“The existing open character of the field would be removed by the scale and extent of the development, which would encroach northwards on undeveloped land.

“This urbanising effect would have a significantly detrimental effect on the rural

character of the countryside due to the size of the development and the degree of visibility.

“The regimented siting of the timber lodges would further emphasise a form and appearance that appears as a discordant feature in a landscape where there are no existing views of such development.”

Relief for residents

Speaking on behalf of fellow residents, objector Leslie Dick says she is glad common sense had prevailed.

She told The Courier: “The community are relieved that this decision will allow our hamlet to continue to flourish whilst preserving the environment we all cherish.

“We are grateful to Fife Councillors who refused the initial plans, and the support we received from our MSP, Willie Rennie, and MP, Wendy Chamberlain.

“This experience has further united us as we continue to work together, building a sustainable community for future generations.“

The developer was unavailable for comment when contacted by The Courier.