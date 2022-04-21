Relief for Fife residents after Kincaple holiday park expansion appeal rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Relief for Fife residents after Kincaple holiday park expansion appeal rejected

By Neil Henderson
April 21 2022, 7.06am Updated: April 21 2022, 9.22am
Residents have welcomed the decision to turn down an expansion of the holiday park in Kincaple.
Residents in Kincaple in Fife say they are relieved after controversial plans to double the size of a holiday park in the area were rejected on appeal.

The owner of St Andrews Forest Lodges wanted to build 18 new lodges along with a reception, staff accommodation and biomass heating plant.

The proposals were turned down by Fife Council in 2021, and the firm appealed against the decision to the Scottish Government.

An artist's impression of how the expansion would have looked if approved.
That prompted fears among residents in the hamlet, four miles outside St Andrews, that the expansion would be allowed to go ahead.

There were concerns about the impact on traffic and the environment, and the amenity of the area.

But a reporter appointed by the Scottish Government has supported the council’s decision to reject the developer’s proposals.

In a five-page decision notice issued by the Department of Planning and Environmental Appeals, reporter CJ Leigh said: “I consider the proposed development
would be harmful to the character of the area.”

Kincaple residents came together to fight the holiday park expansion plans.
The decision added: “There would be a notable change in the appearance of the area brought about by the proposed development.

“The existing open character of the field would be removed by the scale and extent of the development, which would encroach northwards on undeveloped land.

“This urbanising effect would have a significantly detrimental effect on the rural
character of the countryside due to the size of the development and the degree of visibility.

“The regimented siting of the timber lodges would further emphasise a form and appearance that appears as a discordant feature in a landscape where there are no existing views of such development.”

Relief for residents

Speaking on behalf of fellow residents, objector Leslie Dick says she is glad common sense had prevailed.

She told The Courier: “The community are relieved that this decision will allow our hamlet to continue to flourish whilst preserving the environment we all cherish.

“We are grateful to Fife Councillors who refused the initial plans, and the support we received from our MSP, Willie Rennie, and MP, Wendy Chamberlain.

“This experience has further united us as we continue to work together, building a sustainable community for future generations.“

The developer was unavailable for comment when contacted by The Courier.

