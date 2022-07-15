Owners devastated as two dogs die and four left seriously ill on same Fife street By Neil Henderson July 15 2022, 6.14pm Updated: July 16 2022, 5.34pm 0 The dog owners have been left devastated after Rosie, middle, and Ruby, right, sadly died. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier London dogs at greater risk of heatstroke, study suggests Dog poo bins stink: Perth & Kinross Council is to dump them – but what about your area? Public health chiefs alerted after Fife man dies from rare Legionnaires’ disease Foul play: How one Perth pet owner gave false details to avoid dog poo fine as hundreds go unpaid