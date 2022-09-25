Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’

Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 25 2022, 4.45pm Updated: September 25 2022, 9.21pm
The Yu Zhu Feng unloading her cargo of 18,000 tonnes of soya from Paraguay and Argentina at Rosyth's Agri-Hub.
The Yu Zhu Feng unloading her cargo of 18,000 tonnes of soya from Paraguay and Argentina at Rosyth's Agri-Hub.

The Scottish Government has refused to be drawn on claims the five areas bidding to host new freeports could all become beefed-up “investment zones”.

Such a move could mean the north-east, Cromarty Firth, Orkney, Rosyth and Clyde areas would all win special low-tax status – regardless of whether they become freeports.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced as part of his Budget on Friday that talks would be held on creating a new network of job-creating growth hubs across the UK.

Each of the investment zones would offer “generous, targeted and time limited tax cuts” for businesses and “liberalised planning rules” to release more land for housing and commercial schemes.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the SNP-Green government would have a “close look” at the details.

It has now been reported in The Sunday Times that the five areas hoping to host “green freeports” could become the locations of Scotland’s investment zones.

The five areas battling to secure the freeport status are the north-east, the Cromarty Firth, Orkney, the Forth and the Clyde.

Only two of the five bids were expected to be successful.

However, the The Sunday Times said the two winning areas could be rebadged and beefed up as the first of the new investment zones planned by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

It reported that the other bidders could follow soon after.

Cromarty Firth

The Westminster government said it was in discussions with 38 local authorities to establish investment zones in England.

These would be hubs for growth, encouraging investment in new shopping centres, restaurants, apartments and offices, and creating thriving new communities.

However, a spokeswoman for the SNP-Green government at Holyrood said on Sunday that it was focussed on the current freeport process.

‘Rigorous procedures’

“The Scottish Government’s priority remains the rapid conclusion of the green ports competitive process, following the rigorous procedures set out in the joint prospectus published in March,” she said.

“We hope to announce the winning bids jointly with the UK Government soon.”

Green freeport status for the north-east – covering Aberdeen and Peterhead – would be expected to create 32,000 jobs and provide an economic boost worth £8.5 billion over the next decade.

Opportunity Cromarty Firth, which is being led by Port of Cromarty Firth and Global Energy Group alongside Port of Inverness and Inverness Airport, has estimated a successful bid will create 20,000 jobs across the Highlands.

Orkney Council has also thrown its hat into the ring for an Orkney Green Freeport.

It said their freeport would focus on innovation and research and development opportunities.

Rosyth could benefit from a new freeport.

Another favourite is the Forth Green Freeport bid which takes in the ports of Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth.

These partners, led by Forth Ports, have predicted their joint bid for a green freeport would create 50,000 jobs.

Clyde Green Freeport is a partnership between Glasgow Airport, Mossend International Railfreight Park, Peel Ports’ Clydeport and the Glasgow City Region councils.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Police sealed off a section of Primlaws Road in Leslie. Image: Supplied
Woman, 26, charged with attempted murder after 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leslie
Fife Council has announced a raft of additional support.
New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can…
0
Coaltown of Balgonie United Reformed Church new owners Scott, Linda and Eric Gourlay who are converting the former church into a home.
Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home
0
Where is your favourite gym in Fife?
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
0
Blairhall fire. Credit: Fife Jammer Locations.
Firefighters spend six hours tackling hay bales blaze at Blairhall
0
From left to right is Douglas Macintyre, Neil Cooper and Grant McPhee who've written Hungry Beat
Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book…
0
Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.
Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has…
0
Craig and Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers. Seen here in studio shoot in Leith in 2022.
The Proclaimers: 'Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories -…
1
Levenmouth rail link stations
New Levenmouth rail link station designs show 'glorified bothies' with no toilets
3
Wendy Chamberlain MP
Unpaid carers are being forced out of work - here's what one Fife MP…

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks