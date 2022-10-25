Glenrothes hippo creator to return with ‘genius’ new public art 50 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The artist who created the Glenrothes hippos, which have come to be the adopted symbol of the town, is to return with new work 50 years on.

In keeping with his endearing original sculptures, Stanley Bonnar is now working on a new piece – The Disappearing Hippo – to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of his first hippo in the town in 1973.

Stan, a graduate of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, came to Glenrothes as an assistant to David Harding, the appointed town artist at that time.

Father of actor Mark Bonnar, Stan’s first creation was the concrete hippo made from a fibreglass mould.

First hippo sculpture created in 1973

The design proved so popular with locals they were installed in several areas of the town, including Riverside Park, Tanshall and Woodside, where they have remained part of the town’s landscape to this day.

Now the artist is working on the design for a new giant concrete and glass sculpture, to mark both the 50th anniversary of his first sculpture, and the 75th anniversary of the new town, next year.

It will be specifically designed to bring a new message of conservation, climate change and the challenges facing society today.

Townsfolk will be able to write messages to be contained within the belly of the Hippo or etched on its recycled glass panes.

BBC documentary about Glenrothes hippos

Ian Wilkie, managing director of cabling manufacturer Leviton, contacted Stan after seeing the artist and his actor son, Mark Bonnar – star of TV programmes including Casualty, Shetland and Guilt – championing town art on recent BBC Scotland documentary Meet You At The Hippos.

Now Ian and Stan have set about exploring ideas and the possibility of engaging the Glenrothes community to create a new artwork.

Ian said: “To mark the 50th anniversary of our company’s presence in Glenrothes, we want to give back to the local community through charity, school and environmental engagement projects.

“In a town that has embraced public art, I wanted to create a lasting landmark that speaks to the values and challenges of today’s world.

“The proposed sculpture is creative genius from Stan.”

Over 160 sculptures across the town

Stan says it is crucial locals are a part of the new project.

He said: “We want to bring together all parts of the Glenrothes community for this project.

“This means engaging those who feel excluded to give them a purpose, young people who want their voice to be heard and businesses who have the knowledge and skill to make this happen.”

Glenrothes was one of the first towns in the UK to employ an artist specifically to create public artwork as the town continued to expand.

David Harding was a succeeded as town artist by Malcolm Robertson, who served until 1992 and is responsible for a number of landmark works including giant irises, birds and the much-loved Rexie the Dinosaur.