Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies

When the Conservatives won the 1970 General Election, Heath appointed him defence minister

By Chris Ferguson
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.

Robert Lindsay, a senior Scottish peer who became the youngest member of the House of Commons, has died aged 96.

A Conservative, he was elected in 1955 aged 28 and served until the second General Election of 1974.

Thereafter, he was created a life peer and, as Lord Balniel, sat in the House of Lords alongside his father.

Robert Lindsay, who was the 29th Earl of Crawford and 12th Earl of Balcarres, with his family seat in Fife, later served as a director of National Westminster Bank, and as lord chamberlain to both the Queen Mother and the late Queen.

Love of Fife

Much of his time in later years was spent at Balcarres where he planted several woods on the 5,000 seat estate of the Lindsays, of which he was clan chief.

Robert Alexander Lindsay, known as Robin, was born in London in 1927.

His father, David, had sat in the House of Commons and his paternal grandfather served in the First World War coalition cabinets. His mother, Mary, was the niece of the Duke of Devonshire.

Robin was educated at Cothill school in Oxfordshire and Eton and joined the army three months before his 18th birthday at the end of the Second World War.

Army life

He served with the Grenadier Guards until 1948, much of his time spent in Palestine.

When he returned to civilian life, he read history at Trinity College, Cambridge, and met his future wife, Ruth Meyer-Bechtler, at an art history school in Italy.

They married in her native Switzerland  in 1949 and went on to have four children, Bettina, Iona, Anthony and Alexander.

Diplomacy

When he left university, he served a spell as honorary attache to the British Embassy in Paris and then followed his father and grandfather into politics.

After a period in the Conservative Research Department, he was elected MP for Hertford in 1955, took a keen interest in health matters and was appointed to the shadow cabinet by Ted Heath in 1967.

When the Conservatives won the 1970 General Election, Heath appointed him defence minister under Lord Carrington, just as troops were being deployed in Northern Ireland.

The Shadow Cabinet in session. Clockwise from Edward Heath  are: Sir Alec Douglas-Home, Lord Carrington, Anthony Barber, Sir Michael Fraser, Francis Pym, Geoffrey Rippon, Peter Walker, Joesph Godber,  Ian Macleod Gordon Campbell, Sir Keith Joseph, Robert Carr, Sir Peter Rawlinson, Margaret Thatcher, Lord Balneil, later the Earl of Crawford, Quintin Hogg, Reginald Maulding.

Two years later he moved to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office under Sir Alec Douglas-Home.

After boundary changes in 1974 he had to defend the marginal seat of Welwyn Hatfield. He won but in the second General Election of the year he lost by 520 votes.

It was then he joined National Westminster Bank, worked for the Crown Estate and joined the royal household.

The Earl of Crawford was a Knight of the Thistle, served as chairman of the National Library of Scotland, the Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments of Scotland, and the Historic Buildings Council of Scotland.

His wife, the Countess of Crawford died in 2021 after 72 years of marriage.

A private funeral is planned with a memorial service at a later date.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
3
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
10
4
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
6
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
7
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
8
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
9
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
10
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Derek Gaston was congratulated by Bobby Linn after his penalty save. Image: SNS
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Cameron MacKenzie, 16, from Greenock was last seen in the Kirriemuir area. Image: Police Scotland
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Brogan Anderson was last seen in Glasgow and may have travelled to Dundee police have said. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Police remain at the property in Erskine Wynd 24 hours on. Image Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Three Bellies Brae owner Lindsey Wilson pictured during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Fife Chamber of Commerce president Colin Brown and new chief executive Stephen Percy-Robb. Image: Fife Chamber of Commerce.
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Aberdour Road, Burntisland crash Picture shows; Aberdour Road, Burntisland . Burntisland . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; Unknown
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. drug dealing Picture shows; Stuart Duncan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 22/03/2023
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary

Editor's Picks

Most Commented